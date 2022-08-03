US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis as she detailed more than US$1 billion in federal spending to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California.
On a visit to Miami, Harris announced a series of grants being made available to states to help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.
Touring the US National Hurricane Center before the grant announcement, Harris said that disasters such as the Kentucky floods and California wildfires show “how immediate, how current and how urgent” it is to address extreme weather being experienced in the US and around the world.
Photo: AFP
“Climate change has become a climate crisis, and a threat has now become a reality,” she said in a speech at Florida International University.
Harris cited deadly floods that have swept through Kentucky and Missouri, “washing away entire neighborhoods,” leaving at least 35 people dead, including children.
At least two people were killed in a wildfire in northern California that was among several fires menacing thousands of homes in the western US. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing.
“The devastation is real. The harm is real. The impact is real,” Harris said. “And we are witnessing it in real time.”
Last year, the US had 20 climate-related disasters that each caused more than US$1 billion in damage, Harris said, citing a report by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“The frequency has accelerated in a relatively short period of time,” Harris said. “The science is clear. Extreme weather will only get worse and the climate crisis will only accelerate.”
The White House is leading a government-wide response to climate disasters that “recognizes the urgency of this moment and our ability to do something about it,” Harris said, adding that leaders such as herself and US President Joe Biden “have a duty to act, not only after disaster strikes, but before disaster strikes, and that is why we are here today.”
The billion-dollar grant program announced by Harris doubles spending from last year on programs to defend against extreme weather events across the country.
Biden last month announced that the administration would double spending yet again in the budget year that begins in October, spending US$2.3 billion to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs administered by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the US Department of Health and Human Services, and other agencies.
The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, supports states, local communities, tribes and territories on projects to reduce climate-related hazards and prepare for natural disasters such as floods and wildfires. The program is funded through FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund and an infrastructure law signed by Biden last year.
“Communities across our nation are experiencing first-hand the devastating impacts of the climate change and the related extreme weather events that follow — more energized hurricanes with deadlier storm surges, increased flooding and a wildfire season that’s become a year-long threat,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said.
A total of US$1 billion would be made available through the BRIC program, with another US$160 million to be offered for flood mitigation assistance, Criswell said.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said that his city has elevated 17km of roads, installed 46 stormwater public pumps and retrofitted parks to include water-storing cisterns.
The South Florida Water Management District in Miami-Dade County received US$50 million for flood mitigation and pump station repairs to protect low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge.
“My city doesn’t debate whether the climate is changing, we simply look at the ground on a sunny day and see flooding,” Gelber said.
At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror. Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help. Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed. Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
‘SPIRITUAL SALES’: Experts have accused the South Korean-founded organization of exploiting members using promises of absolution and guilt over Japan’s wartime past The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe by a man resentful of the Unification Church has resurfaced years of controversy over the group. Police say that Tetsuya Yamagami targeted Abe because he believed the former prime minister supported a “certain group” to which the man’s mother had made large donations. In a letter published by local media, Yamagami accused Abe of supporting the Unification Church and expressed resentment toward the group, which has confirmed his mother’s membership. Former followers, lawyers and academics who study the church say reported details on Yamagami’s family fit a common pattern in Japan. Yamagami’s mother reportedly joined
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic