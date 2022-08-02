Khaled Bahlawan hammers nails into a traditional wooden boat he built by hand, toiling under the scorching sun on Syria’s Mediterranean coast to preserve a disappearing ancient skill.
“We are the last family that makes wooden ships and boats in Syria,” the 39-year-old said on the shores of Arwad island, near the city of Tartus.
“This is the legacy of our ancestors... We are fighting to preserve it every day,” he said.
Photo: AFP
Located about 3km off the coast, Arwad is Syria’s only inhabited island and a haven of peace in a nation torn by 11 years of war.
Hundreds of workers, residents and visitors commute to and from there every day in wooden boats, mostly built by the Bahlawan family, but demand for a craft that dates back to ancient Phoenician times has dropped to all but a trickle.
The eight members of the Bahlawan family now share the work, making boats for fishers, resorts and passenger transport.
The tradition of building and repairing wooden boats has been in their family for hundreds of years.
Long power cuts due to years of conflict mean that Bahlawan cannot use his electrical equipment. Instead he works with his grandfather’s manual tools, smoothing the wood by hand rather than with an electric plane.
“It’s a hard task,” he said, standing inside the hull of a boat and tapping each nail carefully.
He heads to his narrow, open-air workshop near the beach every day, despite the low demand and modest means.
“We are doing our best to overcome difficulties,” said Bahlawan, his face covered in sweat and sporadic wood shavings.
Building boats has been a village tradition since Phoenician times, said Noureddine Suleiman, who heads the Arwad municipality.
In the past, the majority of Arwad’s residents made boats, he said.
“Today, only the Bahlawan family remains,” Suleiman said.
Thousands of years ago the Phoenicians, renowned for their ships and boats, laid the foundations of marine navigation.
The skilled sailors and traders roamed the seas, bringing their knowledge, craftsmanship and their alphabet to other parts of the Mediterranean, but traditional boatbuilding now risks disappearing altogether, Suleiman said, as young people emigrate or search for easier, more profitable work.
Farouk Bahlawan, Khaled’s uncle, said his family had preserved the original shape and structure of ancient Phoenician boats, with a few modifications.
“We mainly make ships from eucalyptus and mulberry wood from the Tartus forests,” said the 54-year-old, a skilled carpenter.
Young children played hide-and-seek in the boats’ hulls at the workshop, while an elderly man smoked in the shade of a large ship.
Close by, more than 40 wooden boats were moored at Arwad port.
“We used to manufacture four big ships and several boats every year that we would export to Cyprus, Turkey and Lebanon,” Farouk Bahlawan said. “This year, we only worked on one ship and it still needs a lot of work before it is done.”
He gazed at the beach, where the children ran in the sand.
“We must continue this journey,” he said, his voice welling up with emotion. “We bear a historic responsibility on our shoulders.”
At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror. Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help. Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed. Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
‘SPIRITUAL SALES’: Experts have accused the South Korean-founded organization of exploiting members using promises of absolution and guilt over Japan’s wartime past The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe by a man resentful of the Unification Church has resurfaced years of controversy over the group. Police say that Tetsuya Yamagami targeted Abe because he believed the former prime minister supported a “certain group” to which the man’s mother had made large donations. In a letter published by local media, Yamagami accused Abe of supporting the Unification Church and expressed resentment toward the group, which has confirmed his mother’s membership. Former followers, lawyers and academics who study the church say reported details on Yamagami’s family fit a common pattern in Japan. Yamagami’s mother reportedly joined
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic