World War II Navajo Code Talker dies; three remain

AP, FLAGSTAFF, Arizona





Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.

Sandoval died late on Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula Sandoval, said on Saturday. He was 98.

Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers with the US Marine Corps. Only three are still alive: Peter MacDonald, John Kinsel Sr and Thomas Begay.

Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval poses for a photograph in Window Rock, Arizona, on Sept. 8, 2004. Photo: AP

The Code Talkers took part in every assault the Marines conducted in the Pacific, sending thousands of messages on Japanese troop movements, battlefield tactics and other communications critical to the war’s ultimate outcome. The code, based on the then-unwritten Navajo language, confounded Japanese military cryptologists and is credited with helping win the war.

Samuel Sandoval was on Okinawa when he got word from another Navajo Code Talker that the Japanese had surrendered and relayed the message to higher-ups. He had a close call on the island, which brought back painful memories that he kept to himself, Malula Sandoval said.

The Navajo men are celebrated annually on Aug. 14. Samuel Sandoval was looking forward to that date and seeing a museum built near the Navajo Nation capital of Window Rock, Arizona, to honor the Code Talkers, she said.

“Sam always said, ‘I wanted my Navajo youngsters to learn, they need to know what we did and how this code was used and how it contributed to the world,’” she said. “That the Navajo language was powerful and always to continue carrying our legacy.”

Samuel Sandoval was born in Nageezi near Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico. He enlisted in the Marine Corps after attending a Methodist school where he was discouraged from speaking Navajo.

He helped recruit other Navajos from the school to serve as Code Talkers, expanding on words and an alphabet that an original group of 29 Navajos created.

Samuel Sandoval served in five combat tours and was honorably discharged in 1946. The Code Talkers had orders not to discuss their roles — not during the war and not until their mission was declassified in 1968.

The roles later became an immense source of pride for Samuel Sandoval and his late brother, Merrill Sandoval, who also was a Code Talker.

The two became talented speakers who always hailed their fellow Marines still in action as the heroes, not themselves, said Merrill Sandoval’s daughter, Jeannie Sandoval.