The administration of US President Joe Biden likes to say that Russia has become isolated internationally because of its invasion of Ukraine. Yet Moscow’s top officials have hardly been cloistered in the Kremlin, and now even the US wants to talk.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country is a NATO member. Meanwhile, his top diplomat, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, is jetting around the world, smiling, shaking hands and posing for photos with foreign leaders — including some friends of the US.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he wants to end months of top-level US diplomatic estrangement with Lavrov to discuss the release of US detainees, as well as issues related to Ukraine. The call has not been scheduled, but is expected in coming days.
Photo: AP
The handshakes and phone calls cast doubt on a core part of the US strategy aimed at ending the Ukraine war — that diplomatic and economic isolation, along with battlefield setbacks, would ultimately force Russia to send its troops home.
Even as he announced plans for the call, Blinken continued to insist Russia is indeed isolated. He said the travel of its top officials is purely damage control and a reaction to international criticism Moscow is facing for the Ukraine war.
US officials said that Russia is trying to shore up the few alliances it has left has left. Some are American adversaries, such as Iran, but countries that are ostensibly US partners, like Egypt and Uganda, are also warmly welcoming top Russians.
After making the case since February that Russia is not serious about diplomacy and cannot be trusted, the US has conceded that it needs to engage with Moscow as well.
The public outreach to Lavrov, combined with the announcement of a “substantial proposal” to Russia to win the release of detained Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, took many by surprise.
A Blinken-Lavrov conversation would be the highest-level contact between the US and Russia since Feb. 15, before the Russian invasion, and could set the stage for possible in-person discussions.
The Kremlin is likely to delay the process of arranging a call to gain maximum advantage.
“They are going to drag this out and try to humiliate us as much as they can,” said Ian Kelly, a retired career diplomat who served as US ambassador to Georgia in the two previous presidential administrations.
Kelly said the request for a call is “counterproductive to our broader effort to isolate Russia.”
“Other countries will look at this and say, ‘Why shouldn’t we deal with Lavrov or the Russians more broadly?’” he said.
Western appeals to convince Asian, African and Middle Eastern nations to shun Russia appear to have been ignored as Lavrov travels around the world.
Still, Blinken played down the importance of Lavrov’s globetrotting. He said it was a response to the cold reception Russia has received to Ukraine-related wheat and grain shortages now plaguing large portions of the developing world, particularly as a UN-backed agreement to free up those supplies has yet to be implemented.
US and European officials have said that Russia has come under heavy criticism for the Ukraine invasion, along with the food and energy security shortages that have resulted.
Biden administration officials, including Blinken, seemed to boast that Lavrov chose to leave a recent meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Indonesia after listening to a litany of complaints from counterparts about the global impact of the war.
Despite that, there is no sign Russia would be excluded from major international events such as the ASEAN Regional Forum next week, the UN General Assembly in September or a trio of leaders’ summits be held in Asia in November.
Russia continues to maintain close ties with China, India and numerous developing countries throughout Asia and Africa. Many depend on Russia for energy and other exports, although they also rely on Ukraine for grain.
India has not shunned Russia despite its membership in the so-called Quad with the US, Australia and Japan. With a longstanding close relationship with Russia, India has boosted energy imports from Russia despite pressure from the US and Europe, which is moving away from Russian gas and oil.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has countered the assertions of the country’s isolation by posting photographs on social media showing Lavrov at the the G20 meeting in Bali with Chinese, Indian and Indonesian foreign ministers; in Uganda with President Yoweri Museveni, a longtime US partner; and in Egypt with President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, also a US partner.
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi City yesterday said they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes. However, a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites. “All of Yamaguchi City is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department said, declining to give her name. “But