A manga series about a treasure-hunting pirate that has captivated millions of fans worldwide celebrates its 25th birthday, as the final chapter of the best-selling saga reveals its secrets.
The last installment of One Piece begins today in Japanese weekly manga magazine Shonen Jump, published by Shueisha, following a one-month pause.
The series has racked up more than 100 volumes and smashed sales records since the first installment appeared in 1997.
Photo: AFP
The story revolves around its hero, Luffy, who hunts for the coveted “one piece” treasure alongside other pirates.
Author Eiichiro Oda, 47, landed a Guinness World Record for having the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author, with 490 million produced.
His success has made his creation’s 25th birthday a global event, including the US and France, the latter being the second-largest market for manga and Japanese animation.
The 100th volume of the series came out in France last year with 250,000 copies, a number rivaling works that have won the prestigious Prix Goncourt literature prize.
“I’m going to start showing all the secrets of this world that I’ve kept hidden,” Oda said in a handwritten message posted on Twitter. “It will be fun. Please fasten your seatbelt!”
Chedli Ben Hassine, a content creator who specializes in pop culture, said that One Piece has become “not only one of the greatest manga series in the world, but one of the greatest cultural works, all sectors included.”
“What makes this manga so special is above all the plot,” said Ryuji Kochi, Toei Animation president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Toei is the Japanese company that has produced the series since 1999.
The One Piece universe includes cultural and geographical references, such as ancient Egypt, Venice and medieval Japan, which gives it a universal dimension.
Engaging characters and modern themes of breakneck industrialization, racism, slavery and geopolitical intrigues add to the appeal of the series.
“By proposing totally different universes, the author never bores the reader,” said Benoit Huot, head of manga at French publisher Glenat Editions.
“You have a fresco, an epic, which lasts an extremely long time, and where you can’t say it goes round in circles,” he said.
Although the finale of One Piece promises plenty of twists and turns, the series has not reached a wider audience beyond Japanese comic fans like the global hits Star Wars and Harry Potter.
Japanese culture is far from matching the influence of Western creations backed by a large market and soft power that a cultural machine like Hollywood can produce on an industrial scale, economist Julien Pillot said.
Producers hope the upcoming release of a Netflix series adapted from the One Piece universe will help it conquer new territory, bringing the story to more than 200 million subscribers of the global streaming platform.
Pillot said that Hollywood has historically struggled to adapt manga series to the big screen, including the aesthetic and commercial flop that was the adaptation of Dragon Ball.
“If Netflix managed to create a product of very high quality, which captures the unique spirit of One Piece, that would be a good start,” he added.
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake