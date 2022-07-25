The WHO on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 countries, to be a global health emergency, the highest alarm it can sound.
“I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference.
A committee of experts met on Thursday, but was unable to reach a consensus, so it fell to him to decide whether to trigger the highest alert, he said.
Photo: AP
“WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high,” he added.
Monkeypox has affected more than 16,800 people in 74 countries, a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed on Friday.
The move paves the way for stepped-up global cooperation to stop the virus, which has spread to dozens of countries. The last time the WHO made a similar declaration was during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020.
Washington welcomed the WHO’s declaration as “a call to action for the world community to stop the spread of this virus.”
“A coordinated, international response is essential to stop the spread of monkeypox, protect communities at greatest risk of contracting the disease and combat the current outbreak,” said Raj Panjabi, senior director for the White House’s global health security and biodefense division.
US health officials said on Friday they have been weighing a similar declaration, which would ultimately come from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
“We’re looking at that, looking at what are the ways in which the response could be enhanced by declaring a public health emergency,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside western and central African countries, where the disease has long been endemic.
Ninety-five percent of cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, according to a study of 528 people in 16 countries published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the largest research to date.
Tedros on Saturday said the outbreak was “concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners” which meant it “can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.”
Tedros has previously expressed concern that stigma and scapegoating could make the outbreak harder to track.
The WHO on June 23 convened an emergency committee of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern — the UN health agency’s highest alert level. However, a majority advised Tedros that the situation, at that point, had not met the threshold.
The second meeting was called on Thursday with case numbers rising further, where Tedros said he was worried.
“I need your advice in assessing the immediate and mid-term public health implications,” Tedros told the meeting, which lasted more than six hours.
A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.
The pathogen typically causes flu-like symptoms, followed by a rash that often starts on the face and spreads down the belly. The illness often lasts for two weeks to a month.
However, it is rarely fatal, with immunocompromised people and children under the age of 8 being at most risk of serious illness or death, according to the CDC.
The EU’s drug watchdog on Friday recommended for approval the use of Imvanex, a smallpox vaccine, to treat monkeypox.
Imvanex, developed by Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, has been approved in the EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox. It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days. Rashes subsequently appear on the face, palms of hands and soles of the feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
