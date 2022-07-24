Ukraine and Russia on Friday signed a landmark deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries, ending months of negotiations and sending wheat prices tumbling to levels last seen before Moscow’s invasion.
The first major deal between the warring parties since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine should help ease the “acute hunger” that the UN says faces an additional 47 million people because of the war.
The hostility between Moscow and Kyiv spilled over into the signing ceremony — delayed briefly by disputes about the display of flags around the table and Ukraine’s refusal to put its name on the same document as the Russians.
Photo: AFP
The two sides eventually inked separate, but identical, agreements in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Istanbul’s lavish Dolmabahce Palace.
“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea — a beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief,” Guterres said moments before the signing.
Erdogan — a key player in the negotiations who has good relations with Moscow and Kyiv — said the deal would “hopefully revive the path to peace.”
Ukraine entered the ceremony by bluntly warning that it would conduct “an immediate military response” should Russia contravene the agreement and attack its ships or stage an incursion around its ports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later said the responsibility for enforcing the deal would fall to the UN, which along with Turkey is a co-guarantor of the agreement.
The agreement includes points on running Ukrainian grain ships along safe corridors that avoid known mines in the Black Sea.
Huge quantities of wheat and other grain have been blocked in Ukrainian ports by Russian warships and landmines Kyiv has laid to avert a feared amphibious assault.
Zelenskiy said that about 20 million tonnes of produce from last year’s harvest and the current crop would be exported under the agreement, estimating the value of Ukraine’s grain stocks at about US$10 billion.
Following the deal, wheat prices tumbled to levels last seen before Russia’s invasion — even as some analysts expressed skepticism about the accord.
In Chicago, the price of wheat for delivery in September dropped 5.9 percent to US$7.59 per bushel, equivalent to about 27kg. Prices in Europe fell by a similar amount.
Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu told Kremlin state media after the signing ceremony that he expected the deal to start working “in the next few days.”
He said that Russia had managed to secure a separate pledge from Washington and Brussels to lift all restrictions on its own grain and other agricultural exports.
The US and European countries hailed the agreement while urging Moscow to abide by its rules.
A US official said the deal was “well-structured” enough to monitor Russian compliance.
The EU called for the deal’s “swift implementation,” while British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said London “will be watching to ensure Russia’s actions match its words.”
Diplomats expect grain to only start fully flowing by the middle of next month.
The four sides must first set up a joint command and control center in Istanbul that monitors the ships’ passage and addresses disputes.
They have yet to finalize how the ships will be checked for weapons before returning empty to Ukrainian ports.
Global alarm about grain has been accompanied by European fears that Russia is starting to use its stranglehold on energy exports as a geopolitical weapon in its standoff with the West.
The grain deal was signed one day after Russia’s restart of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline eased concerns in Europe of a permanent shut off after a 10-day maintenance suspension.
Analysts say that the partial resumption of gas supplies was insufficient to ward off energy shortages in Europe this winter.
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. The life of any politician is dotted with campaign pledges that ultimately backfire, and for Biden that list now includes his 2019 vow to make the Gulf kingdom a “pariah” over its human rights record. Similarly his solemn description, delivered last year on the US’ Independence Day, of Washington’s role on the global stage: “We stand as a beacon to the world.” It was difficult for many to reconcile those words
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
Every day, Indian octogenarian Kaleem Ullah Khan wakes at dawn, prays, then ambles about 1.6km to his 120-year-old mango tree, which he has coaxed into producing more than 300 varieties of the beloved fruit over the years. His footsteps quicken as he draws nearer and his eyes light up as he peers closely at the branches through his spectacles, caressing the leaves and sniffing the fruit to see if any are ripe. “This is my prize of toiling hard in the scorching sun for decades,” the 82-year-old said in his orchard in the small town of Malihabad. “For the naked eye, it’s just