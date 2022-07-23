Chinese paddlefish, wild Yangtze sturgeon extinct

The extinction of the Chinese paddlefish and wild Yangtze sturgeon, declared by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), unleashed a torrent of comments on China’s social media platforms yesterday, urging more environmental protection.

The IUCN’s most recent list of threatened species, published on Thursday, showed that all of the world’s remaining 26 sturgeon species are at risk of extinction, up from 85 percent in 2009.

“The assessments are based on new calculations, which show their decline over the past three generations to be steeper than previously thought,” the conservation group said, adding that the reassessment had also confirmed the extinction of the Chinese paddlefish.

A Chinese marine official recovers a dead sturgeon in the Yangtze River near Yichang on April 29, 2007. Photo: AFP

The paddlefish and the Yangtze sturgeon were common species in China’s Yangtze River basin, which has been plagued by heavy shipping traffic, overfishing and pollution.

The topic was one of the most discussed on Sina Weibo yesterday.

“A biological population that lived for 150 million years was actually made extinct by modern civilization? I want to ask: Where is our civilization?” one user called “Snow Mountain” asked.

The Chinese paddlefish was one of the world’s biggest freshwater fish species and could grow up to 7m in length. The IUCN declared it “critically endangered” in 1996.

The Yangtze sturgeon, which could grow up to 8m, was highly sensitive to increased noise in the river. It was considered a delicacy, and was also a source of caviar.

The country has a breeding program for the sturgeons, but has not been successful at maintaining them in the wild.

China implemented a fishing ban in some parts of the Yangtze River last year.

“Everyone, support the ban on fishing in the Yangtze River and protect the habitats,” a Sina Weibo user called Lychee said.