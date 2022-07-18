Just like any other Portuguese bullfight, the elegant rider deftly guides his horse around the charging bull’s horns, before bending down to plant a bandarilha in its spine.
Except that no blood is spilled — the small spear is Velcro-padded, and sticks to a cushion attached to the bull’s back — and most of the spectators’ cheers are in English.
The scene takes place in Turlock, a small town in the heart of rural California, where tens of thousands of Portuguese Americans have lived for decades, keeping the traditions of their ancestral homeland alive, not least bullfighting.
Photo: AFP
However, due to Californian law, there can be no bloodshed.
“The first time I came here in California, 15 years ago, it was like: ‘Woah, amazing,’ because they have everything like Portugal,” said Joao Soller Garcia, a cavaleiro, or horse rider, who traveled from Lisbon to take part in the bullfight.
“Go to a bullfight in Portugal and it’s the same thing,” he said shortly before entering the arena to be applauded by about 4,000 spectators.
Photo: AFP
The majority of the crowd are of Portuguese descent — mainly immigrants from the Azores islands, who began to settle the agricultural area in the early 20th century.
The community has been growing ever since, with its own newspapers, radio stations and associations.
About 350,000 Californians proudly claim Portuguese heritage, and often remain fiercely attached to their culture and language.
This is the case for Jose, 30, who came to watch the bullfight with friends.
Born in California, he switches from English to Portuguese seemingly without noticing.
“It comes naturally to me. A lot of people here speak Portuguese in their daily life, even the younger ones, “ he said.
“Sometimes it is easier for me to express my feelings or to joke in Portuguese. Portuguese is a very emotional language,” he added.
Above the arena, the Portuguese flag flies alongside the US flag and the Portuguese national anthem strikes up before its US counterpart.
The bullfight is organized by a religious group, led by Antonio Mendes, a cattle breeder in his 70s who revived the tradition in 1993.
“We’re Portuguese and that’s part of our lifestyle, especially the island that I’m from — it’s just rooted,” he said.
Portuguese bullfights differ from the Spanish style, in that the animal is never killed in the arena.
However, in traditional Portuguese events, the bull has been weakened by several bandarilha strikes by the time the forcados — eight men with no horses or protection — enter the arena to tackle the animal with their bare hands.
Because the bulls in Turlock are not hurt, breeders like Mendes have created a bloodline which is just as combative, but less heavy.
“Here the bulls weigh about 900 to 1,000 pounds [408kg to 454kg], because it’s bloodless. In Portugal, they are 1,300, 1,400 pounds. Big bulls,” said George Martins, a forcado captain.
Teams like Martins’ are often dubbed “suicide squads” for a reason — one of them literally has the task of grabbing the bull by the horns, suffering powerful headbutts to the stomach as his companions wrestle with the animal.
“It’s not just brute strength ... it takes a lot of technique,” he said.
Joao Soller Garcia enjoys both the classic Portuguese style and its Californian adaptation.
“Compared to Portugal, it is a little bit more danger, because the bull is not hurt,” he said. “It’s completely bloodless and we have to be more careful ... the bull is at full strength.”
However, for Maxine Sousa-Correia, from a family of cattle breeders who have produced bulls for Californian fights since the 1970s, the use of Velcro bandarilhas diminishes the spectacle.
“Unfortunately, this is a mere imitation... We invented the Velcro pad and the Velcro on the end of the stick just so that it would at least add some color and some pageantry,” she said. “But at the same time, we’re not doing justice to this animal, because this is what this breed is all is for.”
Her husband, Frank Correia, added: “I think it sucks!”
“It should be done the way it is in Portugal, but we can’t, because we’re in the United States of America and, you know, they don’t appreciate the art,” he said.
‘FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION’: The US Navy said China was misrepresenting lawful maritime operations to assert its illegitimate claims at the expense of its neighbors A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters. The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage. The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.” China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the
Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks were on Sunday arrested in central China after rare protests over alleged financial corruption sparked violent clashes between customers and authorities. Hit hard by the country’s economic slowdown, four banks in Henan Province have since mid-April frozen all cash withdrawals, leaving thousands of small savers without funds and sparking sporadic demonstrations. In one of the largest such rallies yet, hundreds gathered on Sunday outside a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou, demanding their money, said multiple witnesses who declined to be named. Protesters held banners accusing
FEELING THE BURN: A Shanghai zoo is using eight tonnes of ice a day to keep animals cool, while Nanjing has opened air shelters equipped with necessities Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours. Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C. A
CLOSE WATCH: Hong Kong might use the app to track people with COVID-19, with the health secretary saying that freedom could ‘easily be confused with selfishness’ Macau casino shares yesterday plunged as the Chinese territory embarked on a week-long lockdown to curb its worst COVID-19 outbreak, while neighboring Hong Kong said it was mulling a mainland-style health code system. Share prices of six gaming conglomerates — Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings, Melco International, MGM China and Wynn Macau — fell by between 6 and nearly 9 percent in yesterday morning trade. It is the first casino lockdown in more than two years, overriding a previous deal between the industry and the Macau government that only those found with infections would need to close temporarily. Macau, the world’s biggest