N Korea backs breakaway areas; Ukraine pans move

Reuters, SEOUL





Ukraine has no right to raise sovereignty issues after joining the US’ “unjust, illegal” actions that breached Pyongyang’s sovereignty, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

North Korean state media released a statement from the ministry after formally recognizing two Russian-backed breakaway self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

Ukraine severed relations with North Korea after the move, calling it an attempt to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Olga Makeyeva, right, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic’s ambassador to Russia, receives a letter of recognition from North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / Embassy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People`s Republic (DNR) / handout

The foreign ministry defended the decision, saying that Ukraine had already aided US-led actions including sanctions over the North’s weapons programs.

North Korea has said its nuclear and missile programs are a self-defensive deterrence, and accused the US of maintaining “hostile policy” by imposing international sanctions and holding military drills with South Korea.

“Ukraine has no the right to raise issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the US unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past,” the ministry said. “We will continue to strengthen and develop friendship and cooperation with all countries that respect our sovereignty and treat us favorably based on the principles of sovereign equality, noninterference in internal affairs and mutual respect.”