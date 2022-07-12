Kitesurfers and windsurfers dot picturesque Lake Neusiedl on the Austrian-Hungarian border, but the water is so low some get stuck in the mud.
The salt lake and its marshes — the largest of its kind in Europe and a UNESCO World Heritage Site — could soon run completely dry, and locals are worried.
The lake, only an hour from Vienna, last dried up in the 1860s, but was naturally replenished by rainwater.
Photo: AFP
However, it was not drawing millions of tourists back then, nor was the area producing 108,862 tonnes of crops a year.
“Letting the lake and the region run dry is not an option,” Burgenland Provincial Councilor Heinrich Dorner said.
To avert what he sees as an economic disaster, Dorner is banking on a series of major projects, the biggest being a canal to bring fresh water from the Danube River in Hungary.
However, the plans have run into opposition from environmentalists, who fear any interference could accelerate the demise of the lake, the westernmost outpost of the great Eurasian Steppe.
Hungary has tasked a company owned by one of its richest men, Lorinc Meszaros, with building the canal, although work has not yet started, a municipal official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Meszaros, who is close to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is already in charge of a vast real-estate project on the Hungarian side of the lake, including the construction of a marina, sports complex and a hotel.
However, activists are against both on environmental grounds and over fears of corruption.
“The canal project is unacceptable... [and will] destroy the whole ecosystem” of the lake region, said Katalin Rodics of Greenpeace Hungary.
While other lakes naturally fill up over thousands of years, shallow Lake Neusiedl — which Hungarians call Ferto — naturally dries up about once a century. As its salty bed is exposed to saline-loving bacteria, algae, plankton and mud decompose, dry out and are swept away by the wind.
If fresh water from the Danube ends up being flushed into the lake, this could dilute the saline levels and stop the natural process, WWF biodiversity program leader Bernhard Kohler said.
“It’s a natural cycle,” Kohler said. “We’ll just have to learn to live with it again.”
However, Dorner said this is not an option.
As well as the canal, he hopes to dredge out 1 million cubic meters of mud to deepen the lake for boating.
Farmers would also have to switch from water-intensive crops such as potatoes, corn and soy, and instead plant spelt, millet or other crops more suitable for arid climates, or even wine as world-renowned grapes already grow in the sandy banks of the salt marshes, Dorner said.
The last time Lake Neusiedl dried up in the 1860s, it left an almost apocalyptic landscape. Historians described dusty clouds of salt inflaming people’s eyes, piling up on fields and spoiling crops.
Fish, too, died, and locals “lamented that they’ll starve if the dry spell of the lake continues,” but three years later, the water began its miraculous return.
However, with tributaries now cut off and more people depending on the lake than ever before, there is doubt about how long a recovery would take.
Rain, the lake’s lifeline, now increasingly falls in summer, when it evaporates faster, as overall temperatures have risen and heatwaves have increased because of climate change.
Provincial water management head Christian Sailer said it was vital to save the “very complex region.”
“The climate is changing, and that negatively affects the lake,” he said.
Last month more than 100 canoeists and rowers staged a rally on the lake to sound the alarm, some holding posters reading: “Our lake must not die.”
However, it is not just the lake that is vanishing.
More than 100 salt marshes once dotted the region, but as groundwater levels have dropped dramatically, about 60 are now “irreversibly lost,” Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park director Johannes Ehrenfeldner said.
Many of the 350 species bird watchers observe depend on these salty ecosystems, and if they dry up, “bird numbers will dwindle,” Ehrenfeldner said, his binoculars trained at a black-and-white avocet scooping tiny crabs from the mud.
“We’re running toward our own demise with our eyes wide open,” he added.
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua (肖建華), the Canadian embassy said yesterday. Xiao, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, and Canadian consular officials had been pressing for consular access, the embassy said earlier in a statement. “Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings,” Nadia Scipio del Campo, public diplomacy counselor at the embassy, said in an e-mailed statement. “Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities.” When asked for details, such as to confirm the location of the trial,
‘HOODWINKED’: One woman took her daughter and grandchildren to the ransacked residence of the outgoing president to show them the ‘lifestyles they were enjoying’ Calm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka’s commercial and administrative capital yesterday and protesters were jubilant as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house in Colombo was stormed amid outrage over the South Asia nation’s collapsing economy. Protesters, many wrapped in Sri Lanka’s national flag, swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, jumped into the swimming pool and sat on a four-poster bed. About 45 people were admitted to a main hospital later that day, a hospital official said, but there were no reports of any deaths. On Sunday, amazed civilians took the opportunity to inspect
The Chinese capital, Beijing, appears to have backed off a plan to launch a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late on Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said that vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.” Residents could enter any sort of public venue with a negative polymerase chain reaction test done in the past 72 hours