Ecuadoran president survives impeachment

AFP, QUITO





Ecuador’s president survived an impeachment vote on Tuesday, as negotiations to end more than two weeks of cost-of-living protests by indigenous groups were suspended following the death of a soldier.

The opposition-led Ecuadoran Congress had sought to remove Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso over “the serious political crisis and internal commotion” caused by the protests.

However, the motion garnered only 80 of the 92 votes needed, according to results read aloud by the parliament’s secretary, Alvaro Salazar, in a virtual session broadcast on social media.

Indigenous people march during an anti-government protest in Quito on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“In spite of the coup attempts, today the country’s institutions prevailed,” Lasso said after the vote. “It is evident who works for the political mafias. Meanwhile, we continue to work for Ecuador.”

Earlier in the day, Lasso had accused indigenous protest leader Leonidas Iza of self-serving politics, saying: “We will not negotiate with those who hold Ecuador hostage.”

Iza’s powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), in turn, accused the government of “authoritarianism,” and said Lasso would bear the consequences for “his hawkish policy.”

On Tuesday morning, the military said a soldier died and five police and seven soldiers were injured in an attack on a tanker truck escort in the country’s east.

It said a group armed with “spears and guns” attacked uniformed personnel protecting an early-morning convoy of tankers headed for the so-called ITT block of oil fields in Orellana Province, where more than 1 billion barrels are stored.

Ecuadoran Minister of the Interior Patricio Carillo in a Twitter post expressed condolences to the family of fallen soldier Jose Chimarro, and described the attackers as “violent demonstrators.”

A second day of talks with indigenous representatives scheduled for Tuesday morning failed to get under way as negotiators from the government did not show up.

Mediator Virgilio Saquicela, president of the Ecuadoran National Assembly, announced that the government was “not present,” as it was “conducting an analysis” of the early-morning events.

Iza referred to a “brutal attack,” but said there was no proof protesters were responsible.

“The country has witnessed all the efforts we have made to establish a fruitful and sincere dialogue,” Lasso, a former banker who took office just over a year ago, said earlier in the day. “But we will not sit down again to dialogue with Leonidas Iza, who only defends his political interests and not those of his base.”

“Only when there are legitimate representatives of all the peoples and nationalities of Ecuador, who seek real solutions and are open to real and frank dialogue, will we return to the table of dialogue,” Lasso added.

Tuesday’s fatality came on top of five demonstrators dead, and hundreds of civilians and security personnel wounded in clashes between the security forces and protesters blockading key roads and disrupting supply lines.

About 150 people have been arrested, observers said.

Crude oil is the South American country’s main export, but production has been halved from about 520,000 barrels per day prior to the protests, the government said.

Operations at more than 1,100 wells have been affected.

An estimated 14,000 protesters are taking part in a nationwide show of discontent against rising hardship in an economy dealt a serious blow by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONAIE, which called the protest, is credited with unseating three presidents between 1997 and 2005.

Indigenous people make up more than 1 million of the South American nation’s 17.7 million people. Most of the demonstrators’ ire is concentrated in the capital, Quito, where about 10,000 people are gathered, most of them from other parts of the country.

Other than fuel price cuts, the protesters want jobs, food price controls, and more public spending on healthcare and education.