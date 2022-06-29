Indians and Malaysians are leading a tourist rush to Thailand after it relaxed entry rules, with total arrivals topping 2 million since the start of the year and providing a fillip to the Southeast Asian nation’s sluggish economy.
Foreign tourist arrivals totaled 2.03 million from Jan. 1 to Sunday, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said in a statement on Monday.
Travelers from India, Malaysia, the UK, Singapore and the US topped the list, Traisuree said.
Thailand’s tourism industry, which was nearly destroyed during the COVID-19 pandemic, expects average monthly arrivals to surge to about 1.5 million with the country scrapping a pre-travel registration and mandatory medical insurance from Friday.
Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has rolled back most of the pandemic-era curbs on travel and businesses, and last week lifted a mask mandate, while allowing pubs and bars to return to normal operating hours.
The measures are part of efforts to shore up an economy that depended on tourism to generate about 12 percent of GDP before the pandemic.
A weaker currency and the recent legalization of cannabis might also help bring back more tourists, Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said last week.
The ministry has set a “conservative” forecast to attract 7.5 million foreign arrivals this year, based on the assumption that Chinese tourists would remain absent due to that country’s “zero COVID-19” policy and factoring in the war in Ukraine, he said.
While Thailand is unlikely to see the levels of tourist arrivals that it had prior to the pandemic without Chinese visitors, a gradual easing of travel curbs for students and business executives, and resumption of flights between the two countries offered optimism of the return of holidaymakers in the second half of this year, Traisuree said in a statement on Sunday.
Chinese tourists made up almost 30 percent of the total of 40 million tourists Thailand received in 2019, the year before the pandemic, official data showed.
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations
Indonesian President and G20 Chairman Joko Widodo yesterday set off to Europe where he said he plans to visit Russia and Ukraine and meet with the countries’ leaders to urge peace talks. Widodo departed for Germany to attend the G7 summit as a guest yesterday and today, after which he plans to go to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “The mission is to ask ... President Zelenskiy to open a dialogue forum for peace, to build peace because the war has to be stopped,” Widodo told a news conference in Jakarta. The two leaders would also discuss the