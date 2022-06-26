A US navy destroyer sunk during World War II has been found nearly 7km below sea level off the Philippines, making it the deepest shipwreck ever located, a US exploration team said.
The USS Samuel B. Roberts went down during a battle off the central island of Samar on Oct. 25, 1944, as US forces fought to liberate the Philippines — then a US colony — from Japanese occupation.
A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the battered hull of the “Sammy B” during a series of dives over eight days this month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said.
Photo: AFP / handout / Caladan Oceanic and EYOS expeditions
Images showed the ship’s three-tube torpedo launcher and gun mount.
“Resting at 6,895m, it is now the deepest shipwreck ever located and surveyed,” Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo wrote on Twitter.
“This small ship took on the finest of the Japanese Navy, fighting them to the end,” said Vescovo, who piloted the submersible.
US Navy records show that Sammy B’s crew “floated for nearly three days awaiting rescue, with many survivors perishing from wounds and shark attacks.” Of the 224 crew, 89 died.
The battle was part of the larger Battle of Leyte, which saw intense fighting over several days between US and Japanese forces.
Sammy B was one of four US ships sunk in the Oct. 25 engagement. The USS Johnston, which at nearly 6.5km was previously the world’s deepest shipwreck identified, was reached by Vescovo’s team last year.
In the latest search, the team also looked for the USS Gambier Bay at more than 7km below sea level, but was unable to locate it. It did not search for the USS Hoel due to the lack of reliable data showing where it might have gone down.
The wreck of the Titanic lies at a depth of about 4km.
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of