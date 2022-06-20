Macron’s second term on the line

AFP, PARIS





France yesterday began voting in the final round of parliamentary elections, with centrist French President Emmanuel Macron’s coalition looking to hold off a challenge from a newly formed left-wing alliance.

Forecasters predicted a rerun of last week’s low turnout at polling stations, which opened at 8am and were to close at 8pm.

The vote would be decisive for Macron’s second-term agenda following his re-election in April, with the 44-year-old needing a majority to push through promised tax cuts and welfare reform, and raise the retirement age.

A man leaves a voting booth at a polling station in Strasbourg, France, yesterday. Photo: AP

Projections from polling firms suggested his “Together” coalition was on course to be the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but possibly short of the 289 seats needed for a majority.

New left-wing coalition NUPES was hoping to spring a surprise, with the red-green collective promising to block Macron’s agenda after uniting behind 70-year-old figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon.

“The vote is extremely open and it would be improper to say that things are settled one way or the other,” Melenchon told reporters on Friday during a final campaign stop in Paris.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen was also eyeing major gains for her National Rally party, which had just eight seats in the outgoing parliament.

Macron was left disappointed by results last weekend after a first round of voting saw Together and NUPES finish neck-and-neck on about 26 percent.

Surging inflation, lackluster campaigning from newly named French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, and Macron’s abrasive personality were all seen as reasons for the under-performance.

“I really don’t believe we’ll get an overall majority,” one minister told reporters last week.

The first-round vote served to whittle down candidates in most of the country’s 577 constituencies to two finalists who went head-to-head yesterday. The election caps an intense two-month sequence to elect a new president and parliament, with voter fatigue seen as one of the reasons for what is expected to be record-low turnout yesterday.

The contest between Together and NUPES has turned increasingly bitter over the past week, with Macron’s allies seeking to paint their main opponents as dangerous far-leftists.

Senior lawmaker Christophe Castaner has accused Melenchon of wanting a “Soviet revolution,” while French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire called him a “French Chavez” in reference to the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

Macron headed to Ukraine last week, hoping to remind voters of his foreign policy credentials and one of Melenchon’s perceived weaknesses — his anti-NATO and anti-EU views at a time of war in Europe.

“We need a solid majority to ensure order outside and inside our borders. Nothing would be worse than adding French disorder to global disorder,” Macron said.

As president, he would retain control of foreign and defense policy whatever the outcome, but his domestic agenda could be thwarted.

Melenchon has promised a break from “30 years of neoliberalism,” and has pledged minimum wage and public spending hikes, as well as nationalizations.

It has been 20 years since France last had a president and prime minister from different parties, when right-winger then-president Jacques Chirac had to work with a Socialist-dominated parliament under then-prime minister Lionel Jospin.

A final flurry of polls on Friday suggested Macron’s Together allies were on track for 255 to 305 seats yesterday, with only the upper end of that range being a majority of more than 289.

NUPES would secure about 140 to 200 seats, making them the biggest opposition force, while Le Pen’s National Rally was seen to get about 20 to 45 seats.

If they secure more than 15 seats, Le Pen’s lawmakers would be able to form a formal group in parliament, giving them greater visibility and resources.

However, after scoring 41.5 percent in the presidential election in April, Le Pen is still struggling to convert her huge national following into major representation in parliament.

“You can put an end to five years of toxic policies by Emmanuel Macron,” she said in a campaign video posted on social media on Friday. “You also have the chance to protect the country from the far left.”