CHINA
‘Alien signals’ reported
Beijing said its giant Sky Eye telescope might have picked up signs of life beyond Earth, the state-backed Science and Technology Daily said in a report, which it then appeared to have deleted, along with posts about the discovery. The narrow-band electromagnetic signals detected by Sky Eye — the world’s largest radio telescope — differ from previous ones captured and the team is investigating them, the report said, citing Zhang Tongjie (張同傑), chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team cofounded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley. However, the suspicious signals could also be some kind of radio interference and require further investigation, Zhang added.
IRELAND
Ryanair drops Afrikaans test
Ryanair has dropped a requirement for South Africans to prove their nationality before traveling by completing a test in Afrikaans due to a surge in fake South African passports, chief executive officer Michael O’Leary said. The South African government last week said it was taken aback by the low-cost carrier’s decision to force UK-bound travelers holding the country’s passport to take the test, calling the move a “backward profiling system.” Afrikaans is spoken by just 12 percent of the 58 million people in the country, and is often associated with apartheid and white minority rule. O’Leary described the South African government’s profiling accusation as “rubbish,” but said the test had been dropped. “Our team issued a test in Afrikaans of 12 simple questions like what’s the name of the mountain outside Pretoria? They have no difficulty completing that, but we didn’t think it was appropriate either,” he said.
INDONESIA
President reshuffles Cabinet
President Joko Widodo yesterday announced a Cabinet reshuffle, appointing a new trade minister following controversy over a series of policy flip-flops on palm oil exports. In an official ceremony at the state palace the president inaugurated Zukifli Hasan, chairman of the National Mandate Party and a former forestry minister as the next minister of trade. His predecessor, Muhammad Lutfi, oversaw a flip-flop on policies to contain a surge in domestic cooking oil prices, which included a ban on palm oil shipments from the world’s biggest exporter. The three-week export ban sent shock waves through global markets and led to a series of arrests for alleged corruption before it was lifted on May 23. Widodo also announced changes to the agrarian and spatial planning ministry, appointing former Indonesian National Armed Forces commander Hadi Tjahjanto. He also inaugurated three deputy ministers to the ministries of manpower, spatial planning and home affairs.
SWITZERLAND
Coal walk ends with 25 hurt
Twenty-five people have been treated for burns after walking on hot coals in northern Switzerland, Zurich state police said in a statement. Emergency services were alerted to injuries at a private event on the Au Peninsula on Lake Zurich on Tuesday evening. They said that 25 people were given medical treatment at the scene, and 13 of them were hospitalized with more severe injuries. Investigators secured evidence and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. There was no immediate word on why the people walked over hot coals.
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said
MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured. Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested. Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and