World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

‘Alien signals’ reported

Beijing said its giant Sky Eye telescope might have picked up signs of life beyond Earth, the state-backed Science and Technology Daily said in a report, which it then appeared to have deleted, along with posts about the discovery. The narrow-band electromagnetic signals detected by Sky Eye — the world’s largest radio telescope — differ from previous ones captured and the team is investigating them, the report said, citing Zhang Tongjie (張同傑), chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team cofounded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley. However, the suspicious signals could also be some kind of radio interference and require further investigation, Zhang added.

IRELAND

Ryanair drops Afrikaans test

Ryanair has dropped a requirement for South Africans to prove their nationality before traveling by completing a test in Afrikaans due to a surge in fake South African passports, chief executive officer Michael O’Leary said. The South African government last week said it was taken aback by the low-cost carrier’s decision to force UK-bound travelers holding the country’s passport to take the test, calling the move a “backward profiling system.” Afrikaans is spoken by just 12 percent of the 58 million people in the country, and is often associated with apartheid and white minority rule. O’Leary described the South African government’s profiling accusation as “rubbish,” but said the test had been dropped. “Our team issued a test in Afrikaans of 12 simple questions like what’s the name of the mountain outside Pretoria? They have no difficulty completing that, but we didn’t think it was appropriate either,” he said.

INDONESIA

President reshuffles Cabinet

President Joko Widodo yesterday announced a Cabinet reshuffle, appointing a new trade minister following controversy over a series of policy flip-flops on palm oil exports. In an official ceremony at the state palace the president inaugurated Zukifli Hasan, chairman of the National Mandate Party and a former forestry minister as the next minister of trade. His predecessor, Muhammad Lutfi, oversaw a flip-flop on policies to contain a surge in domestic cooking oil prices, which included a ban on palm oil shipments from the world’s biggest exporter. The three-week export ban sent shock waves through global markets and led to a series of arrests for alleged corruption before it was lifted on May 23. Widodo also announced changes to the agrarian and spatial planning ministry, appointing former Indonesian National Armed Forces commander Hadi Tjahjanto. He also inaugurated three deputy ministers to the ministries of manpower, spatial planning and home affairs.

SWITZERLAND

Coal walk ends with 25 hurt

Twenty-five people have been treated for burns after walking on hot coals in northern Switzerland, Zurich state police said in a statement. Emergency services were alerted to injuries at a private event on the Au Peninsula on Lake Zurich on Tuesday evening. They said that 25 people were given medical treatment at the scene, and 13 of them were hospitalized with more severe injuries. Investigators secured evidence and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. There was no immediate word on why the people walked over hot coals.