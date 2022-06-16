The Kenyan government has expressed its regret over the presence of the flag of Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, at a diplomatic function after an angry Mogadishu accused Nairobi of violating its sovereignty.
Somalian Ambassador to Kenya Mohamoud Ahmed Nur walked out of the event in Nairobi on Tuesday in protest at the presence of the Somaliland envoy, its embassy said in a statement.
Hours later, the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement saying it regretted the “inadvertent and inappropriate presence” of the Somaliland flag, but made no mention of a representative of the region at the event.
“The ministry further wishes to reaffirm its recognition of the sovereignty of one Federal Somali Government and the integrity of the Federal Somali State,” it said.
“Any inconvenience or embarrassment caused is deeply regretted,” it said.
The spat comes just days after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the inauguration of Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, signaling a further improvement in often frosty ties.
Somalia also agreed to resume imports from Kenya of the narcotic leaf khat after a two-year ban, as part of a wider trade deal being forged between the east African neighbors.
Mogadishu had severed diplomatic relations in December 2020 after Nairobi hosted the political leadership of Somaliland, but they agreed to reset ties in August last year.
Somalia’s embassy said it was “unfortunate” Kenya had “intentionally invited” a person from Somaliland to Kenyatta’s annual briefing to the diplomatic corps and had provided “equal privileges as that of a sovereign state despite the protest made by the Somali ambassador.”
“In this regard, Somalia demands a full explanation of this violation of our sovereignty from the Republic of Kenya,” it said.
The government of Somaliland, a former British protectorate that unilaterally declared independence in 1991, said it was “disappointed” by the action of the Somalian ambassador.
“This clearly demonstrates the hatred and long-term enmity of Somalia towards the Republic of Somaliland and its people,” its foreign ministry said in a statement.
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said
MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured. Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested. Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and