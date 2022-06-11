World News Quick Take

MALAYSIA

Death penalty to be revised

The Cabinet agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty and give judges the discretion to mete out other punishments to offenders in capital crimes — including murder, drug trafficking and terrorism. The move would require several legal amendments, Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin wrote on Twitter yesterday. The Cabinet agreed that further research into the matter was needed to ensure the amendments would take into account principles of proportionality and constitutionality, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department For Parliament and Law Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said. Then-prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in 2020 planned to draft a bill to end the mandatory death penalty, but his government collapsed before that could happen.

UNITED NATIONS

Five nations enter council

Member nations on Thursday elected five countries to join the Security Council — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland. Winning a seat on the 15-member council is considered a pinnacle of achievement for many countries because it gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security. Besides Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many other conflicts have over the past few months been on the council’s agenda, including Syria, Yemen, Mali, Myanmar, and the nuclear threats posed by North Korea and Iran.

FRANCE

Trial of serial rapist begins

A former janitor accused of dozens of rapes and sexual assaults in France and Belgium over several decades was to go on trial yesterday, after admitting to a spate of assaults. Dino Scala, 61, known as the “Rapist of the Sambre” — after the river near several towns along the France-Belgium border where he operated — was arrested in 2018, after his DNA was first found at a crime scene in 1996. He confessed to about 40 rapes and assaults he attributed to uncontrollable “compulsions.” The youngest victim was 13, the oldest 48, and most were attacked the same way — surprised on deserted streets, strangled and dragged into nearby bushes.

UNITED STATES

Britney Spears marries

Pop star Britney Spears has married her long-time partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after she won her freedom from a court conservatorship. Asghari’s representative, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the couple’s nuptials, saying: “I am very ecstatic this day has come... I know he wanted this for so long.” The wedding happened nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari.

JAPAN

Amino acids found on asteroid

Asteroid dust collected by a space probe indicates that some of the building blocks of life on Earth might have formed in space, scientists said yesterday. Pristine material from asteroid Ryugu was brought back to Earth in 2020 after a six-year mission to the celestial body about 300 million kilometers away. Scientists are only just beginning to discover its secrets in the first studies on small portions of the 5.4 grams of dust and dark, tiny rocks. The group of researchers led by Okayama University said they had discovered “amino acids and other organic matter that could give clues to the origin of life on Earth... The discovery of protein-forming amino acids is important, because Ryugu has not been exposed to the Earth’s biosphere.”