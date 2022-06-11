MALAYSIA
Death penalty to be revised
The Cabinet agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty and give judges the discretion to mete out other punishments to offenders in capital crimes — including murder, drug trafficking and terrorism. The move would require several legal amendments, Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin wrote on Twitter yesterday. The Cabinet agreed that further research into the matter was needed to ensure the amendments would take into account principles of proportionality and constitutionality, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department For Parliament and Law Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said. Then-prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in 2020 planned to draft a bill to end the mandatory death penalty, but his government collapsed before that could happen.
UNITED NATIONS
Five nations enter council
Member nations on Thursday elected five countries to join the Security Council — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland. Winning a seat on the 15-member council is considered a pinnacle of achievement for many countries because it gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security. Besides Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many other conflicts have over the past few months been on the council’s agenda, including Syria, Yemen, Mali, Myanmar, and the nuclear threats posed by North Korea and Iran.
FRANCE
Trial of serial rapist begins
A former janitor accused of dozens of rapes and sexual assaults in France and Belgium over several decades was to go on trial yesterday, after admitting to a spate of assaults. Dino Scala, 61, known as the “Rapist of the Sambre” — after the river near several towns along the France-Belgium border where he operated — was arrested in 2018, after his DNA was first found at a crime scene in 1996. He confessed to about 40 rapes and assaults he attributed to uncontrollable “compulsions.” The youngest victim was 13, the oldest 48, and most were attacked the same way — surprised on deserted streets, strangled and dragged into nearby bushes.
UNITED STATES
Britney Spears marries
Pop star Britney Spears has married her long-time partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after she won her freedom from a court conservatorship. Asghari’s representative, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the couple’s nuptials, saying: “I am very ecstatic this day has come... I know he wanted this for so long.” The wedding happened nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari.
JAPAN
Amino acids found on asteroid
Asteroid dust collected by a space probe indicates that some of the building blocks of life on Earth might have formed in space, scientists said yesterday. Pristine material from asteroid Ryugu was brought back to Earth in 2020 after a six-year mission to the celestial body about 300 million kilometers away. Scientists are only just beginning to discover its secrets in the first studies on small portions of the 5.4 grams of dust and dark, tiny rocks. The group of researchers led by Okayama University said they had discovered “amino acids and other organic matter that could give clues to the origin of life on Earth... The discovery of protein-forming amino acids is important, because Ryugu has not been exposed to the Earth’s biosphere.”
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
About 22,000 people and millions more at home were yesterday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II’s historic platinum jubilee. The “Platinum Party at the Palace” is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the British throne. Motown legend Diana Ross was a star attraction at the event, held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the monarch’s central London residence, Buckingham Palace. The concert also featured artists including Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer, in a marked shift in tone from the jubilee’s first two
‘NO COORDINATION’: A Polish cyberexpert said that it was possible to prepare for cyberconflict against Russia, which is ‘good at offense, but not so good at defense’ Several European heads of military cyberdefense forces on Wednesday said that Russia has been far less effective than expected in employing digital combat capabilities in its offensive against Ukraine. “Among cybersecurity experts, we were pretty sure that there would be a cyber-Pearl Harbor based on past experience of Russian behavior and capabilities,” said General Karol Molenda, head of Poland’s National Cyber Security Centre, referring to Japan’s attack on the US base in Honolulu during World War II. However, Ukraine was prepared and “withstood attacks from Russia,” Molenda told a meeting of the International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. This shows that you can
After 25 years and 490 million copies sold worldwide, the beloved Japanese manga One Piece is entering its final chapter, its creator, Eiichiro Oda, said on Tuesday. The manga, which follows the adventures of the swashbuckling pirate Monkey D. Luffy, has captivated millions of fans worldwide as its characters hunt for One Piece, a treasure coveted by pirates in the comics. Oda wrote on Twitter that he would be taking a month off from his usual publishing pace of one instalment per week, citing demands including his work on the final part of the long-running series. “A break for me,” Oda wrote in