‘Joe Ferrari’ cop gets life term for suspect’s death

AFP, BANGKOK





A Thai police officer nicknamed “Joe Ferrari” for his taste in fast cars was yesterday jailed for life for torturing a drugs suspect to death during a brutal interrogation.

A Bangkok court found Thitisan Utthanaphon guilty of murder by torture.

Leaked viral footage showed Thitisan and six other officers wrapping seven plastic bags around 24-year-old Jirapong Thanapat’s head while questioning him and trying to extort US$60,000, leading to his death.

Jakkrit Klandi, the father of a man who died in police custody, arrives at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The judge at Bangkok’s Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases sentenced the 41-year-old to death, but immediately commuted it to life imprisonment.

“I felt helpless during the ruling and my wife was crying,” Jakkrit Klandi, the father of Jirapong Thanapat, said outside the court.

“All seven officers should learn their lesson and pay for their crime,” he said.

The court reduced Thitisan’s sentence to life imprisonment because he had attempted to revive the suspect, and had paid for the funeral expenses for the family.

Five of the other six officers involved in the case were found guilty of murder and also received life sentences.

A seventh got five years and four months, following his testimony.

Thitisan and the other officers have a month to appeal the verdict, their lawyers said.

After the footage leaked in August last year, the officer — a former district chief in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan — surrendered to police, who raided his Bangkok mansion and found several luxury vehicles.

At a news conference after his surrender, he said that Jirapong’s death was an accident.