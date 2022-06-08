AUSTRALIA
Furor over cabbage switch
Fried chicken chain KFC yesterday said that high lettuce prices have forced it to switch to a cabbage mix in burgers and other products, prompting customers to complain the result is less than “finger lickin’ good.” The local price of lettuce has soared by as much as 300 percent, forcing the fast-food chain to tweak the Colonel’s recipe in some stores. “We’re currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we’re using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice,” the company said. The company blamed widespread flooding for the problem. The company told customers: “If that’s not your bag, simply click ‘customise’ on your chosen product and remove lettuce from the recipe :)” The change was certainly not the “bag” of some social media users. “The fact that you are replacing lettuce with cabbage makes me rethink my whole meal at KFC. There’s 4 or 5 other things I would eat before cabbage. Its such a weird choice,” one disgruntled customer wrote on Twitter. “Feels like a sign of the apocalypse,” wrote another.
SOUTH AFRICA
Gupta brothers arrested
Two wealthy India-born brothers who were allegedly at the center of a massive web of state corruption in South Africa have been arrested in Dubai, Pretoria announced on Monday. The arrests came as a probe was concluded into massive plundering of state institutions during former president Jacob Zuma’s era. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development “confirms that it has received information from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates that fugitives of justice, namely, Rajesh and Atul Gupta, have been arrested,” it said in a statement. The brothers have been accused of paying bribes in exchange for massive and lucrative state contracts, and influence over ministerial appointments.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Minister killed in office
The minister of the environment and natural resources — the son of a former president — was shot to death in his office by a close friend on Monday, the office of the president said in a statement. Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by Fausto Miguel de Jesus Cruz de la Mota, who was later arrested at a church after telling a priest he committed a crime and handing him a gun. Officials gave no motive for the shooting. As shots rang out late on Monday morning, people on the street yelled and took cover as those fleeing the building climbed over a tall fence after first throwing over purses, backpacks and even a pair of shoes because the building’s main gates were locked. Authorities said that in a telephone conversation with Cruz while he was at the church, he promised to turn himself in if they guaranteed he would not be killed.
UNITED STATES
‘Top Gun’ lawsuit filed
The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie Top Gun on Monday sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year’s blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick. According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, Paramount Global failed to reacquire the rights to Ehud Yonay’s 1983 article “Top Guns” from the family before releasing the “derivative” sequel. The lawsuit by Shosh Yonay and Yuval Yonay, who live in Israel and are respectively Ehud’s widow and son, seeks unspecified damages, including profits from Top Gun: Maverick, and to block distribution of the movie or further sequels.
Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has suggested it was unreasonable for China to expect a Pacific trade and security deal to be rushed through this week, as she warmly welcomed the new Australian government’s climate policy. Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) announced during a joint press conference in Samoa yesterday that Canberra would provide it with a new Guardian-class patrol vessel to replace the one that was grounded last year. Wong’s second visit to the region since being sworn in last week signals the intensifying competition with China for influence, although the former climate minister has emphasized she
Singapore is bracing for a shortage of its de facto national dish, chicken rice, as major supplier Malaysia yesterday halted all chicken exports. Restaurants and street stalls in the city-state are faced with hiking prices of the staple food or shutting down altogether as their supplies dwindle from Malaysia, where production has been disrupted by a global feed shortage. Malaysia’s export ban is the latest sign of growing global food shortages, as countries, reeling from the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, extreme weather, and COVID-19 pandemic-related supply disruptions, scramble to shore up domestic supplies and tame food inflation. Rising prices for basic
About 22,000 people and millions more at home were yesterday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II’s historic platinum jubilee. The “Platinum Party at the Palace” is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the British throne. Motown legend Diana Ross was a star attraction at the event, held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the monarch’s central London residence, Buckingham Palace. The concert also featured artists including Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer, in a marked shift in tone from the jubilee’s first two
A US jury on Wednesday found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation — but sided more strongly with the Pirates of the Caribbean star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse. The verdict capped a bitterly fought six-week trial riding on lurid claims and counterclaims between the Hollywood celebrities. The seven-member jury in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded the 58-year-old actor US$15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence” was defamatory to Depp. Heard, her eyes downcast throughout, listened impassively as the verdict was