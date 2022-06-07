The Australian Federal Court yesterday ordered Google to pay more than US$500,000 in damages to a politician after finding that he had been defamed by a comedian’s videos hosted on YouTube.
John Barilaro was deputy premier of the state of New South Wales in 2020 when an Australian comedian known as “friendlyjordies” uploaded a series of videos to YouTube, accusing the politician of corruption and using an Italian accent to mock his heritage.
Barilaro labeled the videos racist, and broke down in court watching one that had been filmed by “friendlyjordies” at a luxurious property that the politician owned and rented out on Airbnb.
“I’m traumatized by it,” Barilaro said during his testimony.
Barilaro late last year settled with “friendlyjordies,” whose real name is Jordan Shanks, with the comedian issuing an apology and agreeing to edit the videos, which have now been viewed more than 1 million times on YouTube.
While Google, which owns YouTube, had initially defended the case, the search giant eventually abandoned its defenses, some of which the court said were “obviously hopeless.”
Justice Steven Rares found Google liable for the harm caused to Barilaro from December 2020 — when the politician’s lawyers wrote to the company demanding that the offending videos be removed — and ordered it to pay aggravated damages.
The judge found Google’s publication of the videos drove Barilaro from public office prematurely — he resigned from parliament in October 2020 — “and traumatized him significantly.”
The judge also said that Shanks “needed YouTube to disseminate his poison,” adding that Google was willing to join the comedian “to earn revenue as part of its business model.”
