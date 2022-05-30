AUSTRALIA
Sydney warns of ‘slime’
Booming growth of moss and algae, falling autumn leaves and persistent wet weather have created a slippery threat to Sydney’s safety that has sparked increased footpath cleaning and a warning for people to be careful. The City of Sydney said the issue of slippery paths around the central business district had become so serious that it had changed its seasonal routines. The Royal Botanic Gardens’ chief scientist, Brett Summerall, said he had never seen growth like it. “There’s a lot of slimy stuff everywhere,” he said. “Mosses are really, really loving the conditions at the moment.”
NEPAL
Plane goes missing
A passenger plane with 22 people on board went missing yesterday. The Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air took off from the western town of Pokhara bound for Jomsom at 9:55am, but air traffic control lost contact after 15 minutes. “We are trying to locate the possible area where the aircraft might be,” said Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesman for Tara Air. “Search and rescue teams from both the police and the army are heading toward that direction.” He said there were 19 passengers on board and three crew members. The passengers included two Germans and four Indians, with the remainder Nepali. Ministry of Home Affairs spokesman Phanindra Mani Pokharel said two helicopters had been deployed for a search operation, but “the bad weather is likely to hamper the search operation. The visibility is so poor that nothing can be seen.”
DR CONGO
Rebels kill 27 civillians
At least 27 civilians were killed by members of the notorious Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group in the east of the country on Saturday, the army and Red Cross said. The Kivu Security Tracker, which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, posted on Twitter to say that at least 27 civilians had been killed in the attack. “We heard bullets at dawn in the village of Beu Manyama,” army spokesman Anthony Mualushayi said earlier on Saturday. “When we arrived, it was already too late, because the enemy ADF had already killed more than a dozen of our fellow citizens with machetes.”
NIGERIA
Thirty die in stampede
Thirty-one people were on Saturday killed in the south of the country after a stampede erupted during a crowded church charity event where food was being distributed. Shoes and slippers lay scattered on the ground after the disaster in Port Harcourt city in southern Rivers State when people tried to force their way into the event, police and witnesses said. A local Kings Assembly church organization was offering food and gifts for the impoverished at the Port Harcourt Polo Club when a “mammoth” crowd got out of control, Rivers State police said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Imperial system to return
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly to announce the return of imperial measurements to mark the queen’s platinum jubilee. Britain currently uses a mix of imperial and metric measurements, with speed limits in miles per hour and milk and beer bought in pints. Johnson is expected to announce next week that British shops would be allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces. While it is currenlty legal to price goods in pounds and ounces, these have to be displayed alongside the price in grams and kilograms.
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix
‘SICK AND TIRED’: Former US representative Beto O’Rourke interrupted Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s news conference, telling him that the shooting ‘is on you’ Grief at the massacre of 19 children at an elementary school in Texas spilled into confrontation on Wednesday, as angry questions mounted over gun control — and whether this latest incident could have been prevented. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the US’ worst school shooting in a decade, committed by a disturbed 18-year-old armed with a legally bought assault rifle. Wrenching details have been steadily emerging since the tragedy, which also claimed the lives of two teachers. Briefing reporters, Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed that teen shooter Salvador Ramos — who was killed by police —
‘AN UGLY END’: Fusako Shigenobu, whose group was involved in armed attacks worldwide in support of Palestinians, said she would continue to reflect on her past Fusako Shigenobu, the 76-year-old female founder of the once-feared Japanese Red Army, yesterday walked free from prison after completing a 20-year sentence for a 1974 embassy siege. Shigenobu was one of the world’s most notorious women in the 1970s and 1980s, when her radical leftist group carried out armed attacks worldwide in support of the Palestinian cause. Shigenobu left the prison in Tokyo in a black car with her daughter, while several supporters held a banner saying “We love Fusako.” “I apologize for the inconvenience my arrest has caused to so many people,” Shigenobu told reporters after her release. “It’s half a century