Pakistani authorities yesterday used dozens of shipping containers and trucks to block off major roads into the capital, Islamabad, after former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.
The march has raised fears of violent clashes between supporters of Khan — the country’s top opposition leader — and security forces.
Khan served as prime minister for more than three-and-a-half years until last month, when he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament.
Photo: AFP
Since then, he has held rallies with thousands of people across the country.
Although yesterday’s demonstration was banned a day earlier, Khan said that it would be massive and peaceful, and would not end until the government agrees to hold fresh elections this year, not next year as scheduled.
Khan said that his removal was the result of a US-organized plot in collusion with his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, whose government has vowed a stern response if Khan contravenes the ban.
Photo: AFP
Washington has also denied any role in Pakistan’s internal politics.
Overnight, authorities blocked the main highway into the city with shipping containers filled with earth, while similar obstacles sprung up on other routes into the city.
Khan has urged his supporters to remove the containers and circumvent any blockades to enter the city.
Photo: AFP
“I will be among you Wednesday afternoon,” he told a rally in front of parliament.
Khan has already massed thousands of supporters along with leaders of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Peshawar.
From there, his followers must cross a bridge at the province’s border that the government has blocked, before assembling on the outskirts of Islamabad for the march.
The government launched a crackdown on his supporters ahead of the march, arresting hundreds across the country. They have deployed additional police and paramilitary troops on highways and in Islamabad to stop the rally, with tractor trailers parked across both lanes of traffic in several areas.
The measures were announced after a policeman was killed during a raid on the home of a Khan supporter in Lahore.
Pakistani Minister of the Interior Rana Sanaullah said that Khan would be arrested if the rally goes ahead.
Riot police were massing near the road blocks.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Supreme Court was to hear a petition to remove the blockades into Islamabad.
Authorities said that if Khan agrees to submit a written assurance that his rally will be peaceful and he will confine himself to a public park, the government would consider lifting the ban on the rally.
CALIBRATED RESPONSE: The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants to assess the situation and the risks, the transport minister said Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of COVID-19 emerges, Singaporean Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said on Wednesday. The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants, Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg News. When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 hit, Singapore did not backtrack on its reopening plans, but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, adding that the response was different versus the Delta outbreak. “We’ve all learned to adapt,” Iswaran said on the sidelines
‘EATING UP SPRING’: Temperatures are 10oC to 15oC above the seasonal average and a city northwest of Madrid experienced its first ‘tropical’ May night on Friday Parts of Spain are experiencing their hottest May since records began, as a mass of hot, dry air blows in from Africa, bringing with it dusty skies and temperatures of more than 40°C. Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, has warned of a weekend heat wave of an “extraordinary intensity,” with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C above the seasonal average and more akin to high summer than mid-May. “The early hours of 21 May have been extraordinarily hot for the time of year across a good part of the center and south of the peninsula,” Aemet said on Saturday. “In many places the
BUSINESS AS USUAL: Thousands of people were forcibly removed from their homes in the dead of night and all mentions of the incident were scrubbed from the Internet Thousands of COVID-19-negative Beijing residents were forcibly relocated to quarantine hotels overnight due to a handful of infections, as the Chinese capital begins to take more extreme control measures resembling virus-hit Shanghai. Beijing has been battling its worst outbreak since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has infected more than 1,300 since late last month, leading city restaurants, schools and tourist attractions to be closed indefinitely. China’s strategy to achieve zero COVID-19 cases includes strict border closures, lengthy quarantines, mass testing and rapid, targeted lockdowns. More than 13,000 residents of the locked-down Nanxinyuan residential compound in southeast Beijing were
‘I’M STUNNED’: The disease is not known to be sexually transmitted, but a large outbreak might reveal previously unknown transmission routes, a virologist said Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease’s recent spread in Europe and North America. Cases of the smallpox-related disease have previously been seen only among people with links to central and West Africa. However, in the past week, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the US, Sweden, Canada all reported infections, mostly in young men who had not previously traveled to Africa. There are about 80 confirmed cases worldwide and 50 more suspected ones, the WHO said. France, Germany, Belgium and Australia reported their first cases on Friday. “I’m stunned by this. Every day I