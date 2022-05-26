Roadblocks in Pakistan thwart rally of ex-PM

ELECTION DEMANDS: Top government officials said that former PM Imran Khan would be arrested if the rally goes ahead as police officers massed near the road blocks

AP, ISLAMABAD





Pakistani authorities yesterday used dozens of shipping containers and trucks to block off major roads into the capital, Islamabad, after former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.

The march has raised fears of violent clashes between supporters of Khan — the country’s top opposition leader — and security forces.

Khan served as prime minister for more than three-and-a-half years until last month, when he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament.

A man ducks as he navigates a motorcycle beneath a truck that law enforcement personnel used to block a road in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Since then, he has held rallies with thousands of people across the country.

Although yesterday’s demonstration was banned a day earlier, Khan said that it would be massive and peaceful, and would not end until the government agrees to hold fresh elections this year, not next year as scheduled.

Khan said that his removal was the result of a US-organized plot in collusion with his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, whose government has vowed a stern response if Khan contravenes the ban.

Police deploy tear gas amid a protest in Lahore, Pakistan, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Washington has also denied any role in Pakistan’s internal politics.

Overnight, authorities blocked the main highway into the city with shipping containers filled with earth, while similar obstacles sprung up on other routes into the city.

Khan has urged his supporters to remove the containers and circumvent any blockades to enter the city.

Trucks block a road in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, yesterday. Photo: AFP

“I will be among you Wednesday afternoon,” he told a rally in front of parliament.

Khan has already massed thousands of supporters along with leaders of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Peshawar.

From there, his followers must cross a bridge at the province’s border that the government has blocked, before assembling on the outskirts of Islamabad for the march.

The government launched a crackdown on his supporters ahead of the march, arresting hundreds across the country. They have deployed additional police and paramilitary troops on highways and in Islamabad to stop the rally, with tractor trailers parked across both lanes of traffic in several areas.

The measures were announced after a policeman was killed during a raid on the home of a Khan supporter in Lahore.

Pakistani Minister of the Interior Rana Sanaullah said that Khan would be arrested if the rally goes ahead.

Riot police were massing near the road blocks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Supreme Court was to hear a petition to remove the blockades into Islamabad.

Authorities said that if Khan agrees to submit a written assurance that his rally will be peaceful and he will confine himself to a public park, the government would consider lifting the ban on the rally.