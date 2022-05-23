Paw-some day trip: Dogs ride Japan bullet train

AFP, KARUIZAWA, Japan





On Japan’s bullet trains, dogs usually have to travel in a carrier, but on Saturday they could stretch their paws and enjoy the scenery on a special pet-friendly express.

At Ueno station in Tokyo, 21 furry passengers boarded the sleek Shinkansen train for a one-hour ride to the resort town of Karuizawa with their owners.

“We’re having fun,” Yukari Seino, 48, told reporters, petting her seven-month-old Chihuahua named Chobi, perched comfortably on her lap.

A dog sits on a man’s lap on a Shinkansen bullet train in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“We travel a lot together, but in the past I’ve felt bad about keeping my dog in a cage,” she said, adding that the journey had been stress-free so far.

Other four-legged day trippers on board the first-ever “doggy holiday” service run by Japan Railways included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking shiba inu.

“It’s like we’re at home. I’m happy we can ride the train without worrying,” said 39-year-old Yoko Okubo, who joined the trip with her corgi.

Pets are allowed on the Shinkansen, but they must be kept inside a holder, and their total weight including the cage must not exceed 10kg.

A whole carriage was dedicated to the pooches on Saturday’s tour, a pilot project organized by railway company JR East and its subsidiary JR East Start Up.

They are keen to organize more regular pet-friendly excursions, Start Up official Shino Furukawa told reporters.

“We’ve received requests from customers who want to have a relaxing time with their dogs on the train,” she said. “We want to create an environment where people can live in harmony with their pets, who are part of the family. This is a big step toward making pet-friendly public transport a reality.”

Japanese trains are famous for being spotlessly clean, and one of the biggest challenges was to maintain the impeccable standards on board, she said.

Staff put plastic covers on all the seats and brought four air purifiers into the carriage, which was to be spruced up after the trip to remove all dog hair.