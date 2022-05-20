World News Quick Take

UKRAINE

Kyiv complains of treatment

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba yesterday criticized the “second-class treatment” of Kyiv by some EU countries, after Germany said the war-torn country’s bid to join the bloc cannot be sped up. “Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine’s European perspective practiced by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter. This had “only emboldened” Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, adding that it had “hurt the feelings of Ukrainians.” Earlier yesterday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there could be “no shortcuts” to Ukraine’s EU membership, adding that an exception for Kyiv would be unfair to the Western Balkan countries also seeking membership. “The accession process is not a matter of a few months or years,” he said. He nonetheless said that the bloc must find a “fast and pragmatic” way to help Kyiv.

GUATEMALA

Congress approves loan

Congress on Wednesday approved a US$500 million loan from the World Bank that the government has said would be used to pay down debt, freeing up funds for social spending. The loan was supported by the government and its allies, and passed with 86 votes in the 160-seat legislature. Minister of Finance Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci this month said that the “indispensable” loan would save funds that could be used for social spending. He said a 0.75 percent annual interest rate would save about 1.8 billion quetzales (US$234.8 million) over the loan’s 13-year period by substituting more expensive treasury bonds. “It is a rate that is impossible to obtain in international or local financial markets,” Gonzalez Ricci said.

SPAIN

Former king visiting

Former king Juan Carlos was yesterday expected to arrive in the country for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. The royal household said Juan Carlos would visit the northwestern town of Sanxenxo where a yachting event is scheduled to take place. On Monday, the 84-year-old is to travel to Madrid, where he is due to meet his son, King Felipe VI, and other members of the royal family. The statement from the royal palace, sent late on Wednesday, said Juan Carlos would return to Abu Dhabi on Monday, describing the city as the place where Juan Carlos had taken up “permanent and stable residence.” The visit reflects the former king’s desire to “travel frequently to Spain to visit family and friends,” it said. Juan Carlos left the country in August 2020 for Abu Dhabi, as Spanish and Swiss prosecutors mounted probes into alleged financial wrongdoings concerning him.

INDONESIA

Trapped ferry dislodged

A ferry carrying 800 people that had run aground was yesterday dislodged and continued on its journey, the military said. KM Sirimau, with 784 passengers and 55 crew members on board, was dislodged from shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara Province at noon, head of the local naval base Dwi Yoga said. “With hard work, KM Sirimau, which had been stuck for two days, was released at 12pm Central Indonesia Time and it is now heading to the nearest port in Lewoleba,” he said. The ferry was later taken to Lewoleba port on the island of Lembata for checks before continuing its journey to the town of Maumere on the island of Flores. Passengers had started to worry after being stuck on the boat for days, passenger Itha said by telephone, adding that a woman was panicking because she ran out of milk formula for her five-month-old.