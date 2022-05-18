Someone new is joining the ranks of fitness enthusiasts who monitor the number of steps they take each day with Fitbits and other fitness tracking devices. Only Helen is not human. She is a 30-year-old white rhino at Walt Disney World.
Helen went onto the savanna at the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction at Animal Kingdom on Monday wearing a fitness device all-day.
The purpose is to gather data on the number of steps she takes each day, whether she is walking, running or napping, and which part of the artificial savanna she favors the most.
Photo: AP
The device, which is about 30cm in diameter, has an accelerometer and a GPS tracker. It is fitted around her front right ankle.
The data it produces are to be shared with more than two dozen other institutions participating in a large research project studying the best ways to care for rhinos at facilities, said Scott Terrell, a veterinarian who is director of Animal & Science Operations, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts.
“By doing this research and using this technology, we can really focus in on the physical fitness of the rhinos as a component of their health and well-being,” Terrell said.
The tracker consists of a belt with a small pouch with electronics attached to it.
Her caretakers had been trying to get Helen accustomed to the device by having her wear it for a limited amount of time and then extending that time.
If Helen continues to appear comfortable wearing the device, which is taken off at night, eventually two-thirds of the nine white rhinos at Animal Kingdom will be wearing the devices.
Cambodian fishers on the Mekong River got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray 4m long and weighing 180kg, scientists said yesterday. The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng Province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook. An international team of experts on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked with the fishers to unhook the ray before weighing and measuring it, and returning it unharmed to the river. The Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
HATE CRIME: Officials were investigating a detailed ‘manifesto’ posted online before the livestreamed shooting, in which the suspect outlined his reasoning and plans A heavily armed 18-year-old white man on Saturday shot 10 people dead at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a “racially motivated” attack that he livestreamed on camera, authorities said. The gunman, who was wearing body armor and a helmet, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference. Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Eleven of the victims were African Americans. The gunman shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally, then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said. Among those killed inside the store was
DEBATE OVER RESPONSIBILITY: The Isreali military said that its soldiers did not kill Shireen Abu Aqleh, but the network called it ‘a blatant murder’ by Israeli forces Veteran al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed yesterday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Al-Jazeera said its journalist had been shot dead “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli troops. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was likely that Palestinian gunfire had killed the reporter. Abu Aqleh, 51, a Palestinian Christian, was a prominent figure in the channel’s Arabic news service. The Israeli army confirmed that it had conducted an operation in Jenin refugee camp early yesterday, but denied it had deliberately targeted a reporter. “The [army] of course does not aim at journalists,” an