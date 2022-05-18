Rhino in Florida zoo is fitted with fitness tracker

AP, ORLANDO, Florida





Someone new is joining the ranks of fitness enthusiasts who monitor the number of steps they take each day with Fitbits and other fitness tracking devices. Only Helen is not human. She is a 30-year-old white rhino at Walt Disney World.

Helen went onto the savanna at the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction at Animal Kingdom on Monday wearing a fitness device all-day.

The purpose is to gather data on the number of steps she takes each day, whether she is walking, running or napping, and which part of the artificial savanna she favors the most.

Helen, a white rhino, wears a fitness device on her right front leg in her enclosure at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP

The device, which is about 30cm in diameter, has an accelerometer and a GPS tracker. It is fitted around her front right ankle.

The data it produces are to be shared with more than two dozen other institutions participating in a large research project studying the best ways to care for rhinos at facilities, said Scott Terrell, a veterinarian who is director of Animal & Science Operations, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts.

“By doing this research and using this technology, we can really focus in on the physical fitness of the rhinos as a component of their health and well-being,” Terrell said.

The tracker consists of a belt with a small pouch with electronics attached to it.

Her caretakers had been trying to get Helen accustomed to the device by having her wear it for a limited amount of time and then extending that time.

If Helen continues to appear comfortable wearing the device, which is taken off at night, eventually two-thirds of the nine white rhinos at Animal Kingdom will be wearing the devices.