Sudan sanctuary offers haven for birds

AFP, KHARTOUM





Tucked away to the east of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, a sanctuary of lush green vegetation has been a haven for dozens of exotic birds from far and wide.

“I have a passion for birds,” said Akram Yehia, owner of the Marshall Nature Reserve that covers 400m2. “I wanted to create an ideal environment that simulates their natural habitat.”

Yehia, 45, set up the huge caged aviary in his front yard four years ago and has handcrafted dozens of birdhouses.

Owner Akram Yehia is pictured with some of the protected birds at the Marshall Nature Reserve in Khartoum on Saturday. Photo: AFP / Khartoum Marshall Nature Reserve

He created a habitat of trees, adding a garden pond and mist nozzles for cooling off against Sudan’s scorching heat.

More than 100 birds of 13 species inhabit the reserve.

Ring-necked parakeet, rosella birds, as well as Meyers and red-rumped parrots flit across branches and compete over birdhouses in the reserve.

“I have trained and tamed them over the years, so they won’t attack each another,” he said.

Yehia says his favorite is an African grey parrot who answers to the name “Kuku,” and has a knack for mimicking human sounds and movements.

Sudanese and foreign visitors are only allowed to drop in for two to three hours per day.

“It’s only a limited time so that we don’t disturb their habitat,” Yehia said.

However, business has been affected since a military coup in October last year that has triggered regular mass protests met by a violent crackdown.

Visits frequently get called off on protest days as streets are blocked, making it difficult to move around the capital.

“The tear gas fired during the protests is dangerous for the birds,” Yehia said. “I know people living closer to large protest sites and who’ve lost all the birds they own.”

Yehia has also been grappling with increasing expenses in Sudan, where the local currency has plummeted against the US dollar, and food and fuel prices have soared.

“I want to expand the reserve, but it’s expensive now,” he said.

To visitors, the reserve is a welcome break from the hustle and bustle of Khartoum.

“I never knew that such a place exists in Khartoum,” said Anna Shcherbakova, a visitor from Ukraine.

A local visitor, Hossameddine Sidahmed, said he hopes the reserve expands and grows “even more beautiful.”