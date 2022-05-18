As China’s rainy season starts, National Climate Center forecasts show that flooding in the north and south of the nation could be as bad as last summer when torrential rain killed hundreds. Cities that house millions of people have little time to prepare.
More than 27,000 residents from 22 counties in the southern Guangxi Province were affected by heavy rains last week and more than 2,300 hectares of crops were damaged, causing 104 million yuan (US$15.4 million) of losses.
In Guangdong Province many cities shut down kindergartens and schools due to the downpours.
Floods are a regular occurrence in China during the summer, especially in low-lying areas along the Yangtze River and its tributaries, but the storms have intensified as climate change brings more extreme weather.
Scientists have found evidence that the atmosphere can hold 7 percent more moisture for every 1°C of warming.
The flooding this year is set to be “relatively worse” and “more extreme” compared with the historical average, the National Climate Center said.
Last year, flooding in the central Henan Province killed 398 people.
At least 12 of them were trapped in an underground metro station in Zhengzhou as water gushed into the tunnels.
The tragedy prompted unprecedented attention on Chinese social media, with users complaining about how badly Chinese cities — even the most developed — have been at adapting to a changing climate and greater frequency of extreme weather events.
In Zhengzhou, for example, the meteorological department issued alerts about the floods, but other government departments did not follow through with enough action.
“There will be more extreme weather events and global temperatures will keep rising,” said Cai Wenjia (蔡聞佳), associate professor at Tsinghua University’s Department of Earth System Science.
“The Chinese public and governments at all levels don’t have sufficient understanding or preparation for climate adaptation, and have not paid enough attention to it,” Cai said.
Cambodian fishers on the Mekong River got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray 4m long and weighing 180kg, scientists said yesterday. The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng Province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook. An international team of experts on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked with the fishers to unhook the ray before weighing and measuring it, and returning it unharmed to the river. The Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
HATE CRIME: Officials were investigating a detailed ‘manifesto’ posted online before the livestreamed shooting, in which the suspect outlined his reasoning and plans A heavily armed 18-year-old white man on Saturday shot 10 people dead at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a “racially motivated” attack that he livestreamed on camera, authorities said. The gunman, who was wearing body armor and a helmet, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference. Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Eleven of the victims were African Americans. The gunman shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally, then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said. Among those killed inside the store was
DEBATE OVER RESPONSIBILITY: The Isreali military said that its soldiers did not kill Shireen Abu Aqleh, but the network called it ‘a blatant murder’ by Israeli forces Veteran al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed yesterday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Al-Jazeera said its journalist had been shot dead “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli troops. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was likely that Palestinian gunfire had killed the reporter. Abu Aqleh, 51, a Palestinian Christian, was a prominent figure in the channel’s Arabic news service. The Israeli army confirmed that it had conducted an operation in Jenin refugee camp early yesterday, but denied it had deliberately targeted a reporter. “The [army] of course does not aim at journalists,” an