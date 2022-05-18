Hundreds of lanterns on Monday night were released into the sky by Indonesian Buddhists celebrating Vesak Day at the temple of Borobudur for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation.
More than 1,000 Buddhists from across the archipelago gathered at the largest Buddhist temple in the world, in Magelang, to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha Siddharta Gautama.
The celebrations included prayers and meditation, collecting holy water and the release of flying lanterns symbolizing the letting go of negativity.
Photo: Reuters / Antara Foto / Aloysius Jarot Nugroho
“This is the first time we were able to hold the celebration since the pandemic started, since we are still in the middle of the pandemic, we limited the number of participants to only 1,200 people,” event spokesman Eric Fernardo told reporters on Monday.
Only those who received an invitation and a double dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were allowed to enter the sprawling complex of Borobudur to join the ceremonies.
Before the pandemic, the event was usually attended by more than 20,000 people from across the Muslim-majority nation and elsewhere.
“After two years of not being able to celebrate Vesak Day here, now we finally can, even though not exactly like before the pandemic as there still are restrictions, but I’m so happy,” said Christina, a 20-year-old Buddhist who goes by one name.
“We can still feel the enthusiasm and excitement, even though the number of attendees are limited,” the student from Jakarta added.
Despite the restrictions and stringent health protocols, monks and worshipers reverently followed the three-day procession and ceremonies, including the ritual to collect holy water from the pristine springs at Jumprit in nearby Temanggung District.
The procession and the countdown to Vesak, just before midnight on Monday, were also livestreamed for those who did not have an invitation to attend the event.
Indonesian Buddhists account for less than 1 percent of the nation’s more than 270 million people.
Built in the ninth century, Borobudur Temple was abandoned when the Hindu kingdoms of Java Island declined and a majority of Javanese began to convert to Islam.
Buried under volcanic ash and hidden in the jungle, the temple’s existence was largely forgotten until the 19th century. It has undergone a major restoration and is today a UNESCO world heritage site.
Cambodian fishers on the Mekong River got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray 4m long and weighing 180kg, scientists said yesterday. The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng Province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook. An international team of experts on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked with the fishers to unhook the ray before weighing and measuring it, and returning it unharmed to the river. The Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
HATE CRIME: Officials were investigating a detailed ‘manifesto’ posted online before the livestreamed shooting, in which the suspect outlined his reasoning and plans A heavily armed 18-year-old white man on Saturday shot 10 people dead at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a “racially motivated” attack that he livestreamed on camera, authorities said. The gunman, who was wearing body armor and a helmet, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference. Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Eleven of the victims were African Americans. The gunman shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally, then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said. Among those killed inside the store was
DEBATE OVER RESPONSIBILITY: The Isreali military said that its soldiers did not kill Shireen Abu Aqleh, but the network called it ‘a blatant murder’ by Israeli forces Veteran al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed yesterday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Al-Jazeera said its journalist had been shot dead “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli troops. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was likely that Palestinian gunfire had killed the reporter. Abu Aqleh, 51, a Palestinian Christian, was a prominent figure in the channel’s Arabic news service. The Israeli army confirmed that it had conducted an operation in Jenin refugee camp early yesterday, but denied it had deliberately targeted a reporter. “The [army] of course does not aim at journalists,” an