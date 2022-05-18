Hundreds of Indonesian smallholder farmers yesterday staged a protest in the capital, Jakarta, and in other parts of the world’s fourth-most populous nation, demanding that the government end a palm oil export ban that has slashed their income.
Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil exporter, has since April 28 halted shipments of crude palm oil and some of its derivative products in a bid to control soaring prices of domestic cooking oil, rattling global vegetable oil markets.
Marching alongside a truck filled with palm oil fruit, farmers held a rally outside the offices of the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, which is leading the government policy.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Malaysian farmers are wearing full smiles, Indonesian farmers suffer,” one of the signs held up by protesters read.
Malaysia is the second-largest producer of palm oil and has said it aims to supply markets left open by Indonesia’s export ban.
In a statement, the smallholder farmers’ group APKASINDO said since the announcement of the export ban the price of palm fruit had dropped 70 percent below the floor price set by regional authorities.
Meanwhile, APKASINDO estimated that at least 25 percent of palm oil mills had stopped buying palm fruit from independent farmers.
The protesters also planned to march to the presidential palace, the group said.
Similar protests were also being held in 22 other provinces, it said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo imposed the export ban on palm oil and its derivative products used in the making of cooking oil after a series of policies failed to control the price of the basic household food item.
A survey this week showed the approval ratings for Widodo hit the lowest level since December 2015 due to rising prices.
Figures released by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia showed that satisfaction with Widodo fell to 58.1 percent this month, the lowest since December 2015 when the president’s approval rating slumped to 53 percent.
Indonesian Chief Minister of Economics Airlangga Hartarto has said the ban would stay in place until bulk cooking oil prices drop to 14,000 rupiah (US$0.96) per liter across Indonesia.
Indonesian Ministry of Trade data showed that bulk cooking oil was priced on average at 17,300 rupiah per liter on Friday.
Cambodian fishers on the Mekong River got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray 4m long and weighing 180kg, scientists said yesterday. The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng Province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook. An international team of experts on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked with the fishers to unhook the ray before weighing and measuring it, and returning it unharmed to the river. The Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
HATE CRIME: Officials were investigating a detailed ‘manifesto’ posted online before the livestreamed shooting, in which the suspect outlined his reasoning and plans A heavily armed 18-year-old white man on Saturday shot 10 people dead at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a “racially motivated” attack that he livestreamed on camera, authorities said. The gunman, who was wearing body armor and a helmet, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference. Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Eleven of the victims were African Americans. The gunman shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally, then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said. Among those killed inside the store was
DEBATE OVER RESPONSIBILITY: The Isreali military said that its soldiers did not kill Shireen Abu Aqleh, but the network called it ‘a blatant murder’ by Israeli forces Veteran al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed yesterday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Al-Jazeera said its journalist had been shot dead “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli troops. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was likely that Palestinian gunfire had killed the reporter. Abu Aqleh, 51, a Palestinian Christian, was a prominent figure in the channel’s Arabic news service. The Israeli army confirmed that it had conducted an operation in Jenin refugee camp early yesterday, but denied it had deliberately targeted a reporter. “The [army] of course does not aim at journalists,” an