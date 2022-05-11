Sri Lanka yesterday deployed thousands of troops and police to enforce a curfew after five people were killed in the worst violence in weeks of protests over an unprecedented economic crisis.
Nearly 200 were also wounded on Monday as Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister, but that did little to calm public anger.
Rajapaksa had to be rescued in a pre-dawn operation by the military yesterday, after thousands of anti-government protesters stormed his official residence in Colombo overnight, with police firing tear gas and warning shots to keep back the crowd.
Photo: AP
“After a pre-dawn operation, the former PM and his family were evacuated to safety by the army,” a top security official said. “At least 10 petrol bombs were thrown into the compound.”
The Rajapaksa clan’s hold on power has been shaken by months of blackouts and shortages in Sri Lanka, the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.
However, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains in office, with widespread powers and command over the security forces.
After weeks of overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government demonstrations, violence broke out on Monday when Mahinda Rajapaksa’s supporters — bused into the capital from the countryside — attacked protestors with sticks and clubs.
“We were hit, the media were hit, women and children were hit,” one witness said, asking not to be named.
Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds and declared an immediate curfew in Colombo, a measure that was later widened to include the entire South Asian nation of 22 million people.
Authorities said that the curfew would be lifted this morning, with government and private offices, as well as shops and schools, ordered to remain shut yesterday.
US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung wrote on Twitter that Washington condemned “the violence against peaceful protestors,” and called on the Sri Lankan “government to conduct a full investigation, including the arrest & prosecution of anyone who incited violence.”
Anti-government protesters defied police despite the curfew to retaliate against government supporters for the attacks late into Monday night.
Outside Colombo, Sri Lankan lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala, of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, shot two people — killing a 27-year-old man — after being surrounded by a mob of anti-government protesters, police said.
“He then took his own life with his revolver,” a police official said.
Athukorala’s bodyguard was also found dead at the scene, police said.
Another ruling party politician who was not named opened fire on protesters, killing two and wounding five in the deep south of the island, police said.
Angry crowds set alight the homes of more than a dozen pro-Rajapaksa politicians, along with some vehicles, while buses and trucks used by the government loyalists in and around Colombo were also targeted.
Several Rajapaksa homes were torched in different parts of the country, while a family museum in their ancestral village was trashed.
Doctors at the main Colombo National Hospital intervened to rescue wounded government supporters, with soldiers breaking open locked gates to ferry in the wounded.
“They may be murderers, but for us they are patients who must be treated first,” a doctor shouted at a mob blocking the entrance to the emergency unit.
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status
A tweet by Elon Musk saying Japan would “eventually cease to exist” without a higher birthrate yesterday set off a flood of sarcasm and anger — but much of angst was aimed at a Japanese government many said has done little to address the issue. Musk, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, on Saturday wrote on Twitter: “At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world.” The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and
LONG WAIT: A woman who survived about 88 hours in the debris said that she managed to stay alive by holding on to a small amount of water and using her quilt to keep warm Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said yesterday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction. The commercial building in Changsha caved in on Friday last week, prompting more than six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal. “The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed,” state broadcaster China Central Television quoted city officials as saying. “The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued
Before traveling to Moscow last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stopped over in Ankara to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and praise his diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Less than two hours after the two shook hands, a big part of the goodwill that Ankara has engendered in the West through its unique role as mediator between warring parties was undone, undermining Turkey’s chances of capitalizing on thawing ties. The turning point came when an Istanbul court sentenced a philanthropist, Osman Kavala, to life in jail for his role in protests against the government in 2013, in defiance