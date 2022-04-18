Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne yesterday said that a controversial security deal between the Solomon Islands and China would not spell the end of her country’s defense cooperation with the Pacific nation.
An existing bilateral security treaty between Australia and the Solomon Islands would continue even if the nation ignored entreaties from Canberra and signed a security pact with China, Payne told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
She said it was under this treaty “that the assistance force made up of Pacific family countries — Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea — went to the Solomon Islands at the end of last year to support them in dealing with the unrest” sparked by protests against Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.
Photo:AFP
A leaked draft of the Solomon Islands-China deal last month prompted fears that it would open the door to a greater Chinese military presence in the Pacific. Particularly controversial were provisions that would allow Chinese security and naval deployments to the Solomon Islands and others that required both nations to keep security missions secret.
Sogavare has been adamant since the deal became public that he has “no intention whatsoever ... to ask China to build a military base in the Solomon Islands.”
Payne said these were “very important assurances,” but added that there was concern “that there has been a lack of transparency in relation to this agreement.”
Last week, in a sign of Australia’s mounting anxiety about the deal, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja was dispatched to the Solomons capital, Honiara, for an unusual mid-election campaign meeting with Sogavare.
He asked the Solomon Islands’ leader “to consider not signing the agreement,” but the prime minister was not persuaded.
Instead, Sogavare said after the meeting that he would send his foreign minister to other countries in the region to “expound” on the security deal “with a view that a strong and stable Solomon Islands is healthy for the security of the region.”
CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19. China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who waited more than three hours on an ambulance stretcher for treatment at a regional hospital in the Australian state of Victoria. The 72-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and died on Monday afternoon after waiting about three-and-a-half hours for treatment at the Bairnsdale Regional Health Service in East Gippsland. The Guardian Australia understands the man had been taken out of the ambulance and into the hospital at the time of his death. He was considered a low-acuity case, but his condition deteriorated as he was left waiting in a corridor for a
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) has warned the US against isolating China over the war in Ukraine by framing it as a battle between democracies and autocracies, which would complicate an already fraught relationship between the two powers. “You have to be very careful not to define the problem with Ukraine in such a way that, automatically, China is already on the wrong side,” Lee said in comments published by his office on Sunday. “We all have a problem in Ukraine,” he said. “I think if we talk about sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, a lot of countries can come