The motion picture academy on Friday banned US actor Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of presenter Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
The move came after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.
“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage,” the academy said in a statement.
Photo: AFP
“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in response.
He resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting, calling his actions “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”
Smith would keep the Oscar he won after the slap, and he would remain eligible to be nominated for and to win more of them in the 10-year period, although he cannot show up to accept them.
The academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his Best Actor award for King Richard.
“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry,” the academy said. “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”
In a statement in the days following the Oscars, the academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony, but refused.
However, it is not clear how the message was delivered to Smith or what form it took, and several media outlets reported that he was never formally told to leave the Dolby Theatre.
The Los Angeles Times reported in a story Thursday that Oscars producer Will Packer told Smith: “Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay.”
The ban means Smith will not be presenting one of the major awards at next year’s Oscars, as is tradition for the best actor winner.
The academy in its Friday statement also expressed “deep gratitude to Mr Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”
With his resignation last week, Smith lost the ability to vote for nominees and winners.
Rock has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston this week that he was still “kind of processing what happened.”
