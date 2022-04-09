World News Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

Australian sentenced

A court yesterday sentenced an Australian man to five-and-a-half years in prison for killing an elderly Singaporean man and injuring his wife with a thrown wine bottle, in what the judge called an act of religious hostility toward Muslims. Andrew Gosling was convicted of “causing death and grievous hurt by a rash act” for throwing a wine bottle at a group of people two stories below him, striking a 73-year-old man and killing him in 2019. The bottle ricocheted and injured the shoulder of the man’s wife. “Such offences could seriously undermine Singapore’s racial and religious harmony and must not be tolerated and must be firmly dealt with,” State Courts District Judge Victor Yeo said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Pink Floyd record war song

Pink Floyd was yesterday to release a new song to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, featuring the vocals of a Ukrainian singer who quit an international tour to fight for his country and was wounded. The single Hey Hey, Rise Up — Pink Floyd’s first original new music in almost 30 years — was recorded last week and highlights singing by Andriy Khlyvnyuk from Ukrainian band Boombox, which was taken from a social media post. Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour said he learned that Khlyvnyuk — with whom he had previously performed — left a US tour to return to Ukraine to join the Territorial Defense Forces. “Then I saw this incredible video on Instagram, where he stands in a square in Kyiv with this beautiful gold-domed church and sings in the silence of a city with no traffic or background noise because of the war,” Gilmour wrote on Pink Floyd’s Web site. “It was a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

AUSTRALIA

National election expected

The government is expected to trigger a national election in the coming days, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking to clear thorny political issues as his three-year term nears its end. “It won’t be very long from now,” Morrison told radio station 3AW yesterday, adding that an election was due in the middle of next month. On Thursday, Morrison’s conservative government changed position and agreed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more on aid for flood victims in Queensland, where the Labor Party must gain seats to win a general election. The latest polls show Morrison’s Liberal Party lagging behind Labor. Refugees detained for two years in a hotel in Melbourne under Australia’s tough border policies were also suddenly released into the community on Thursday.

COLOMBIA

Flooding kills 12

Torrential rains and flooding have killed at least 12 people at a mining camp in mountainous northwest Colombia, with another two reported missing and more damage expected, authorities said on Thursday. The flooding at Abriaqui in the Antioquia Department surprised a group of miners as they were eating dinner on Wednesday evening, Mayor Hector Urrego told local television. “The guys were at dinner, some were preparing to rest, others were leaving work when the flood arrived” at the El Porvenir gold mine, he said. “We have twelve lifeless bodies ... and there are still two missing,” he added. The flooding destroyed one level of the mining camp as well as part of a plant, according to the Antioquia government. The effort to recover the missing was delayed until yesterday morning due to inclement weather, rescue officials said.