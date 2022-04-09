SINGAPORE
Australian sentenced
A court yesterday sentenced an Australian man to five-and-a-half years in prison for killing an elderly Singaporean man and injuring his wife with a thrown wine bottle, in what the judge called an act of religious hostility toward Muslims. Andrew Gosling was convicted of “causing death and grievous hurt by a rash act” for throwing a wine bottle at a group of people two stories below him, striking a 73-year-old man and killing him in 2019. The bottle ricocheted and injured the shoulder of the man’s wife. “Such offences could seriously undermine Singapore’s racial and religious harmony and must not be tolerated and must be firmly dealt with,” State Courts District Judge Victor Yeo said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Pink Floyd record war song
Pink Floyd was yesterday to release a new song to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, featuring the vocals of a Ukrainian singer who quit an international tour to fight for his country and was wounded. The single Hey Hey, Rise Up — Pink Floyd’s first original new music in almost 30 years — was recorded last week and highlights singing by Andriy Khlyvnyuk from Ukrainian band Boombox, which was taken from a social media post. Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour said he learned that Khlyvnyuk — with whom he had previously performed — left a US tour to return to Ukraine to join the Territorial Defense Forces. “Then I saw this incredible video on Instagram, where he stands in a square in Kyiv with this beautiful gold-domed church and sings in the silence of a city with no traffic or background noise because of the war,” Gilmour wrote on Pink Floyd’s Web site. “It was a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”
AUSTRALIA
National election expected
The government is expected to trigger a national election in the coming days, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking to clear thorny political issues as his three-year term nears its end. “It won’t be very long from now,” Morrison told radio station 3AW yesterday, adding that an election was due in the middle of next month. On Thursday, Morrison’s conservative government changed position and agreed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more on aid for flood victims in Queensland, where the Labor Party must gain seats to win a general election. The latest polls show Morrison’s Liberal Party lagging behind Labor. Refugees detained for two years in a hotel in Melbourne under Australia’s tough border policies were also suddenly released into the community on Thursday.
COLOMBIA
Flooding kills 12
Torrential rains and flooding have killed at least 12 people at a mining camp in mountainous northwest Colombia, with another two reported missing and more damage expected, authorities said on Thursday. The flooding at Abriaqui in the Antioquia Department surprised a group of miners as they were eating dinner on Wednesday evening, Mayor Hector Urrego told local television. “The guys were at dinner, some were preparing to rest, others were leaving work when the flood arrived” at the El Porvenir gold mine, he said. “We have twelve lifeless bodies ... and there are still two missing,” he added. The flooding destroyed one level of the mining camp as well as part of a plant, according to the Antioquia government. The effort to recover the missing was delayed until yesterday morning due to inclement weather, rescue officials said.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,