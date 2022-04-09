An Australian aviation company said that it has received more than 100 threats following an online conspiracy theory that its pilots unleashed a flooding disaster by cloud seeding.
People spread the claims after weeks of torrential rains led to deadly east coast floods over the past two months, engulfing homes and sweeping vehicles from roads.
Posts shared online alleged that aerial survey pilots from Handel Aviation caused a second deluge in the flood-ravaged New South Wales (NSW) town of Lismore on Thursday last week by cloud seeding — dispersing a substance into the clouds to prompt rain.
“A pilot from Handel Aviation in Cessna 210N Centurion VH-JIL did a breakfast time cloud seeding run over Lismore South & Ballina today while sightseeing the massive flood below him,” one widely shared post reads.
The flight path of the Handel Aviation aircraft VH-JIL criss-crossing over flooded areas was also shared online by Australian fashion designer Alice McCall alongside claims it was dropping chemicals to “activate rain.”
Handel Aviation operator Mark Handel on Thursday told reporters that the company does not seed clouds.
The flight was collecting images for aerial maps provided to Australian mapping company NearMap, he said.
“Handel Aviation operates aerial photography aircraft only. Our recent flights over flooded areas of NSW and QLD [Queensland state] are in response to the floods,” a statement on the Handel Aviation Web site reads.
NearMap said that the photos taken by Handel Aviation were commissioned to map disaster-affected areas for insurers and emergency services.
“These aerial captures are commissioned after major weather catastrophes and natural disasters, including following the recent east coast flooding,” a NearMap spokesman said.
The claims circulating online led to more than 100 threats being sent to Handel Aviation, despite it explaining the purpose of the flights on the contact page of the company’s Web site.
“We had really violent threatening stuff coming through, like: ‘We have the pilots’ names, we know where you live, you’re going to pay for this,’ kind of stuff,” Handel told reporters.
Handel said he tasked his operations manager, Anthony Berko, with responding to each e-mail and calling people who provided their telephone numbers.
Some of those he contacted were surprised or angry, Berko said.
Others were distressed, telling the experienced pilot that they had lost everything during the floods and thought the company was responsible.
“They needed a shoulder to cry on and hear their story,” Berko said. “They’ve basically lost everything and then someone has then said: ‘Here’s your answer.’”
Despite the online claims, cloud seeding is not responsible for any of the east coast floods, weather modification expert Simon Siems said.
The practise is not conducted in the Northern Rivers region and it cannot cause flooding, Siems said.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,