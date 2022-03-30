Shanghai yesterday tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of new daily cases exceeded 4,400.
The financial hub, home to 26 million people, is in its second day of a lockdown authorities have imposed by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic center from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered testing.
While Shanghai’s caseload remains modest by global standards — a record 4,381 asymptomatic cases and 96 symptomatic cases for Monday — the city has become a testing ground for China’s “zero COVID” strategy as it tries to bring the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 under control.
Photo: AFP
Residents east of the Huangpu were locked down in their housing compounds on Monday.
Three residents yesterday told reporters that neighborhood committees had told them they were no longer allowed to step outside their homes.
“Children were still having picnics yesterday and having fun,” said one of them, who declined to be identified, citing privacy concerns.
Wu Qianyu, an official with the municipal health commission, told a briefing that a “clear request” had been made to residents not to leave their apartments, even to take pets for a walk or throw out trash, during “a key stage in nucleic acid testing.”
Wu said that 8.26 million tests were performed by as many as 17,000 testing personnel in the city’s locked-down districts on Monday.
“The vast numbers of medical staff, grass-roots cadres, community workers and volunteers shared the very hard work on the front line of epidemic prevention and control, and should be thanked,” she said.
There were signs of frustration on China’s social media, with dozens of residents seeking help for relatives, with some struggling to access medical services.
Although China is sticking to its “zero COVID” plan, experts elsewhere remain sceptical about the efficacy of lockdowns.
“It is clear from Australia and elsewhere in the world that lockdowns are simply not effective against Omicron — so expect a big wave coming,” said Adrian Esterman, an expert in biostatistics at the University of South Australia.
Drone footage published by state media showed empty streets below the skyscrapers of the city’s Lujiazui District.
Public transport in the east has been shut and all unapproved vehicles ordered off the streets.
Residents in the west of the city have been stocking up at shops and markets in anticipation of their lockdown from Friday.
The city government rolled out new measures to try to support businesses affected by the restrictions, including rent exemptions and tax rebates.
The Global Times quoted Peking University economist Cao Heping (曹和平) as saying that while the city’s growth would be hit, the national economy would not suffer greatly.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized