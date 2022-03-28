Former Maine governor candidate out on bail after his arrest for child porn

AP, PORTLAND, Maine





A former gubernatorial candidate in Maine was bailed out of jail on Saturday after his arrest on charges of possession of child pornography.

Officials with the Hancock County Jail said Eliot Cutler made bail in the afternoon after a day in custody.

He had been held on US$50,000 bail.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler without incident on Friday at a home he and his wife share in Brooklin, about 210km from Portland. The 75-year-old twice ran for governor as an independent, using his personal wealth to pay for the two unsuccessful campaigns.

Cutler’s attorney, Walt McKee, declined to comment on Saturday.

Warrants were executed on two of Cutler’s homes earlier last week. The counts correspond with crimes authorities said Cutler committed from December last month through this month.

However, materials were still being reviewed and Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster has said it “wouldn’t surprise me if more charges were on the way.”

Authorities said the investigation into Cutler began with a tip in December. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed Maine State Police that someone in Maine had either downloaded or uploaded a single illegal image.

Cutler faces four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12, prosecutors have said.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Officials with the jail said they had no information about when Cutler could appear in court.