Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Monday said that Yemeni rebel attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities pose a “direct threat” to global supplies.
Saudi Arabia “will not incur any responsibility” for shortages in oil supplies in light of the Iran-backed Houthi attacks, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
These cross-border assaults are a “direct threat to the security of oil supplies in these extremely sensitive circumstances witnessed by the global energy markets,” it added.
Photo: EPA-EFE/Kuwaiti News Agency handout
The statement came a day after the kingdom acknowledged a temporary drop in production after Houthis attacked a refinery with an armed drone.
The EU on Monday condemned the “large-scale missile and drone attack.”
“Such attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, are completely unacceptable and must stop,” the EU said a statement.
“The European Union urges all parties of the conflict in Yemen to engage constructively with UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to achieve a comprehensive political agreement. This remains the only option to end this war,” it said.
Oil prices have repeatedly spiked above US$100 per barrel, driven by supply concerns centered on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
On Monday, oil prices rose higher again. Brent crude was up more than 6 percent to more than US$114 per barrel at one stage.
Analysts said that the main mover of the market was news of the EU considering a ban on Russian oil imports, although the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) were also cited.
The drone assault on the Yasref refinery in Yanbu Industrial City on the Red Sea “led to a temporary reduction in the refinery’s production,” the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Energy said on Sunday.
It said the drop would “be compensated for from the inventory,” but did not provide numbers.
The Iran-backed Houthis, against whom Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly targeted the kingdom, including sites belonging to Aramco.
The Yemeni rebels on Sunday said that they had launched cross-border drone and missile attacks that targeted a number of “vital and important” establishments.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000m under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates in the eastern Pacific Ocean. “We pulled off the feat of taking humans into the trench where no other human being had been before,” said Ulloa, the director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepcion. He was joined by US explorer Victor Vescovo and Millennium assistant director Ruben Escribano on
Vietnam yesterday announced an end to its quarantine mandate for international travelers, as it is seeking to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The only virus-related requirement for visitors would be a negative COVID-19 test, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. The country’s tourism sector was worth up to US$32 billion a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ground to a standstill after the virus emerged and the Vietnamese government restricted travel. Virus curbs have slowly been eased in the past few months, with visitors trickling back in since November last year to play