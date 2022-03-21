Pope Francis on Saturday followed through on a promise made ahead of his 2013 election and published a much-anticipated shake-up of the Vatican’s powerful governing body.
The new constitution, which takes effect on June 5, restructures parts of the unruly Roman Curia, and makes increasing the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics the church’s No. 1 priority.
One of the most significant changes is the possibility for lay and female Catholics to head up Vatican departments, as well as the incorporation of the pope’s sex abuse advisory commission into the Curia.
Photo: AFP/Vatican Media
“Pope Francis has been working on a new organizational structure for the Vatican for nine years. It’s a major aspect of his legacy,” Joshua McElwee of the National Catholic Reporter wrote on Twitter.
Cardinals gathered for the conclave to elect a new pope in 2013 were divided between those who believed there were deep-rooted problems in the Curia and those who wanted to preserve the status quo.
Former pope Benedict XVI, who had just resigned, was reported to have tried and failed to clean up a body some even blamed for preventing the church from properly tackling the child sex abuse scandal.
Francis, 85, put together a group of cardinals to advise him over the years on how to reform the Curia, and has enacted many changes as he moves to modernize the centuries-old institution.
The 54-page text, titled Proclaiming the Gospel, which replaces a constitution drawn up by Pope John Paul II in 1988, creates a new department for evangelization, to be headed up by Francis himself.
Making himself “Chief Evangelizer” encapsulates a “tectonic shift to a more pastoral, missionary church,” David Gibson, director of Fordham University’s Center on Religion and Culture, wrote on Twitter.
In that vein, Francis says that every baptized Christian is a missionary.
“One cannot fail to take this into account in the updating of the Curia, whose reform must provide for involvement of laymen and women, even in roles of government and responsibility,” he said.
The constitution, released on the ninth anniversary of the inauguration of Francis’ papacy, makes the pope’s charity czar, currently Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, head of a department in its own right.
It also brings the Vatican’s Commission for the Protection of Minors — a papal advisory body — into the office that oversees the canonical investigations of clerical sex abuse cases.
In doing so, Pope Francis is “effectively establishing the Vatican’s first safeguarding office,” Christopher Lamb of the Tablet reported.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who heads the commission, said it was a “significant move forward,” which would give institutional weight to the fight against a scourge that has plagued the church globally.
However, Marie Collins, an Irish survivor of clerical abuse who served on the commission before resigning in outrage in 2017 over the church’s handling of the crisis, said that it is a clear step backward.
“The commission has now officially lost even a semblance of independence,” she wrote on Twitter.
