NASA’s massive new rocket on Thursday began its first journey to a launchpad ahead of a battery of tests that would clear it to blast off to the moon this summer.
It left the Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building at about 5:47pm and began an 11-hour journey on a crawler-transporter to the hallowed Launch Complex 39B, 6.5km away.
About 10,000 people had gathered to watch the event.
Photo: Reuters
With the Orion crew capsule fixed on top, the Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1 stands 98m high — taller than the Statue of Liberty in New York, but a little smaller than the 110m Saturn V rockets that powered the Apollo missions to the moon.
Despite this, it would produce 39.1 meganewtons of thrust, 15 percent more than the Saturn V, meaning that it is expected to be the world’s most powerful rocket at the time it begins operating.
“Ladies and gentlemen, the world’s most powerful rocket ever right here,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told the crowd. “We imagine, we build, we never stop pushing the envelope of what is possible.”
A symbol of US space ambition, it also comes with a hefty price tag of US$4.1 billion per launch for the first four Artemis missions, NASA Inspector General Paul Martin told the US Congress earlier this month.
After reaching the launchpad, two more weeks of checks are scheduled before what is known as the “wet dress rehearsal.”
The SLS team is to load more than 3.2 million liters of cryogenic propellant into the rocket and practice every phase of launch countdown, stopping 10 seconds before blast off.
NASA is targeting May as the earliest window for Artemis-1, an uncrewed lunar mission that would be the first integrated flight for the SLS and Orion.
The SLS would first place Orion into a low Earth orbit, and then, using its upper stage, perform what is called a translunar injection. This maneuver is necessary to send Orion 450,000km beyond Earth and 65,000km beyond the moon — further than any spaceship capable of carrying humans has ventured.
On its three-week mission, Orion would deploy 10 shoebox-sized satellites to gather information on the deep space environment. Its “passengers” would include three mannequins collecting radiation data and a NASA mascot.
Artemis-2 would be the first crewed test, flying around the moon without landing, while Artemis-3, planned for 2025, would see the first woman and first person of color touch down on the lunar south pole.
NASA wants to build a permanent presence on the moon and use it as a proving ground for technologies necessary for a Mars mission, sometime in the 2030s, using a Block 2 evolution of the SLS.
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
NORMAL LIFE FADING: People in Jilin Province need permission to leave their cities, Shenzhen has been shut down and workers are being locked in Shanghai buildings Chinese authorities reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of cities yesterday as a fast-spreading stealth version of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 fuels China’s largest outbreak in two years. The majority of the new cases — 895 — were in far northeastern Jilin Province, where the COVID-19 task force effectively banned movement throughout the province. People can only leave the province or travel to another city with permission from the police, the government notice said. The surge is infecting people in cities ranging from Shenzhen to Qingdao on the coast, to Xingtai in the north, and the numbers
‘DEEPLY REGRETTABLE’: Although no one was hurt, the countries should engage in ‘risk mitigation’ to avoid an incident ‘with more serious consequences,’ an expert said India on Friday said it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India’s envoy to protest. Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir. Tensions have eased in the past few months, and the incident, which might have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms. “On 9 March 2022, in the