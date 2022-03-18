The recent arrest of six prosecutors in Guatemala has sparked fears that political elites are seeking revenge after being investigated for graft.
The charges against the prosecutors, which range from obstruction of justice to abuse of authority, were brought by Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who has been included on a US list of “corrupt actors.”
The problems started when Guatemalan “business elites” were accused in 2016 of graft over construction contracts and illegal electoral financing, said Colombian Ivan Velasquez, who was head of the now-defunct UN-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala.
Of those arrested, one was a representative of the commission, while the other five were members of the country’s Special Prosecutors’ Office Against Impunity.
The commission was created in 2007 to combat remnants of Guatemala’s “clandestine security machinery” that threatened human rights defenders and justice officials after the country’s 1960-1996 civil war.
The commission even had the power to prosecute.
Alongside the prosecutors’ office, it uncovered customs fraud in 2015 that provoked the resignation of then-Guatemalan president Otto Perez, who was identified as the ringleader.
“The business elites realized that the investigations would not be limited ... to Otto Perez,” Velasquez said.
They started smear campaigns in Guatemala, the US and Europe in an attempt to shut down the mission, Velasquez added.
When then-Guatemalan president Jimmy Morales, who originally supported the commission, found himself investigated for campaign corruption, he accused it of overstepping its duties and banished it from the Central American country.
Despite the expulsion of the commission, the prosecutors’ office continued to investigate corruption, but came under fire from politicians charged with graft, former office head Juan Francisco Sandoval told reporters.
Sandoval now lives in exile in the US having fled out of fear for his life.
With Porras now in charge of the public prosecutors’ office, it received no support.
“Any public servant who dares to oppose the system ... knows that they will not be able to survive, because they will suffer the same consequences” as the detained or exiled prosecutors, Sandoval said.
It is “a revenge plan by Guatemala’s criminal alliance because our work ... showed how corruption works,” said former attorney general Thelma Aldana, who has also lived in exile in the US since 2019.
Aldana wanted to run for president in 2019, but left Guatemala after an arrest warrant was issued against her for allegedly creating fake positions during her 2014-2018 tenure as top prosecutor.
“They are developing a scorched-earth policy [to] erase the pubic memory of what was a great opportunity to reconstruct” democracy, Velasquez said.
Porras is “in charge of dismantling” the prosecutors’ office and “managing this criminalization and this attack,” Aldana said.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
‘DEEPLY REGRETTABLE’: Although no one was hurt, the countries should engage in ‘risk mitigation’ to avoid an incident ‘with more serious consequences,’ an expert said India on Friday said it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India’s envoy to protest. Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir. Tensions have eased in the past few months, and the incident, which might have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms. “On 9 March 2022, in the