Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez should be extradited to the US to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, a Honduran judge ruled on Wednesday.
The Honduran Supreme Court of Justice wrote on Twitter that the judge had granted a US extradition request.
US prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have accused Hernandez in the past few years of funding his political rise with profits from drug traffickers in exchange for protecting their shipments.
Photo: AFP
He has denied any wrongdoing.
Former Honduran first lady Ana Garcia told local journalists while leaving the court that she was confident the truth would eventually come out and her husband would be exonerated.
“I regret that this happens to someone who has been an ally” of the US, Garcia said. “I ask myself, from this point on who else will want to work to combat drug trafficking in any country of the region or Honduras. If today they do this to the one who put himself out there, what can we expect?”
Photo: Reuters
Before the decision was announced, court spokesman Melvin Duarte said that during a hearing earlier in the day, Hernandez addressed the court.
“In general terms, he argued about the motives that have led to this extradition process against him, which he and his wife have said publicly,” Duarte said.
Hernandez has said that statements against him have been made by drug traffickers extradited by his government who wanted to seek revenge against him.
He denies having any ties to drug traffickers.
He can appeal the extradition decision.
“We still have an appeal that must be examined,” said Ivan Martinez, one of Hernandez’s lawyers. “We have three days to analyze the decision taken today and make our case in line with law.”
During the hearing, the judge presented a document sent by the US Department of Justice through the US embassy in Tegucigalpa that laid out the charges against Hernandez.
Hernandez’s lawyers also presented at least 20 pieces of evidence in his defense.
Hernandez left office in January at the conclusion of his second term.
The judge had more time to reach a decision, but in 32 previous extradition cases the decision came in less than a week.
All of those decisions were for extradition.
Criminal lawyer German Licona said before the announcement that if the judge ruled for extradition, Hernandez could appeal to the full Supreme Court.
Hernandez was arrested at his home on Feb. 15 at the request of the US government.
The arrest came less than three weeks after Hernandez left office and followed years of allegations by US prosecutors of his alleged links to drug traffickers.
His brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernandez, was sentenced to life in prison on drugs and weapons charges in March last year.
