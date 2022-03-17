FRANCE
Eiffel Tower grows 6m
The Eiffel Tower on Tuesday grew by 6m after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the top of the landmark. People watched from the Trocadero Esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up. With the new antenna, the Eiffel Tower grew from 324m tall to 330m. The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-Francois Martins, told reporters that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history. “It’s a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common,” he said. “From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology,” Martins said. The Eiffel Tower was 312m high when it was inaugurated on March 31, 1889.
Corsica change hinted
Paris is prepared to loosen its grip on Corsica in a process that could lead to a yet-to-be decided autonomous status for the island, Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin was quoted by a Corsican newspaper as saying ahead of a visit yesterday. The comments, published ahead of a two-day visit to Corsica, follow protests last weekend that revived long-standing tension between Corsica and Paris. The government is determined to engage in an “unprecedented discussion on institutional matters”, Darmanin told Corse Matin. “I note that many presidential candidates are in favour of an institutional evolution for Corsica... We are ready to go as far as autonomy,” he said, referring to elections next month. Exactly what autonomous status would mean still needs to be decided, Darmanin said. “We need to talk about this, it will take time,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. Protesters in the northern Corsican town of Bastia attacked public buildings and threw projectiles at police on Sunday after demonstrations in the past week expressed outrage over an attack on a jailed nationalist at a mainland prison. Further demonstrations were also expected yesterday in the regional capital of Ajaccio, where Darmanin was to meet local officials. “We don’t have much hope. We don’t understand how a minister can come here today and make suggestions, although he does not know if he will still be minister in less than a month,” Luc Bernardini of Core in Fronte told broadcaster RMC. “If he’s only coming to do us, or himself, a favour, our response will be the same as that of the last days on the streets. The Corsican people will say: ‘No.’”
C AFRICAN REPUBLIC
Reconciliation talks planned
National reconciliation talks are to take place next week between the government, and opposition groups and civil society, a presidential decree said on Tuesday. The nation was plunged into bloodshed along sectarian lines in 2013 when then-president Francois Bozize was toppled by a predominantly Muslim militia. Military intervention by France, the country’s former colonial ruler, helped stabilize the situation. “The Republican Dialogue will be convened from Monday 21 to Sunday 27 March 2022 in Bangui,” said the decree, which was signed by President Faustin Archange Touadera. A coalition of armed groups tried to topple Touadera ahead of elections in December 2020, but were thwarted after Russia flew in hundreds of paramilitaries and Rwanda sent its own military contingent.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all