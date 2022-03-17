World News Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Eiffel Tower grows 6m

The Eiffel Tower on Tuesday grew by 6m after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the top of the landmark. People watched from the Trocadero Esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up. With the new antenna, the Eiffel Tower grew from 324m tall to 330m. The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-Francois Martins, told reporters that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history. “It’s a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common,” he said. “From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology,” Martins said. The Eiffel Tower was 312m high when it was inaugurated on March 31, 1889.

FRANCE

Corsica change hinted

Paris is prepared to loosen its grip on Corsica in a process that could lead to a yet-to-be decided autonomous status for the island, Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin was quoted by a Corsican newspaper as saying ahead of a visit yesterday. The comments, published ahead of a two-day visit to Corsica, follow protests last weekend that revived long-standing tension between Corsica and Paris. The government is determined to engage in an “unprecedented discussion on institutional matters”, Darmanin told Corse Matin. “I note that many presidential candidates are in favour of an institutional evolution for Corsica... We are ready to go as far as autonomy,” he said, referring to elections next month. Exactly what autonomous status would mean still needs to be decided, Darmanin said. “We need to talk about this, it will take time,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. Protesters in the northern Corsican town of Bastia attacked public buildings and threw projectiles at police on Sunday after demonstrations in the past week expressed outrage over an attack on a jailed nationalist at a mainland prison. Further demonstrations were also expected yesterday in the regional capital of Ajaccio, where Darmanin was to meet local officials. “We don’t have much hope. We don’t understand how a minister can come here today and make suggestions, although he does not know if he will still be minister in less than a month,” Luc Bernardini of Core in Fronte told broadcaster RMC. “If he’s only coming to do us, or himself, a favour, our response will be the same as that of the last days on the streets. The Corsican people will say: ‘No.’”

C AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Reconciliation talks planned

National reconciliation talks are to take place next week between the government, and opposition groups and civil society, a presidential decree said on Tuesday. The nation was plunged into bloodshed along sectarian lines in 2013 when then-president Francois Bozize was toppled by a predominantly Muslim militia. Military intervention by France, the country’s former colonial ruler, helped stabilize the situation. “The Republican Dialogue will be convened from Monday 21 to Sunday 27 March 2022 in Bangui,” said the decree, which was signed by President Faustin Archange Touadera. A coalition of armed groups tried to topple Touadera ahead of elections in December 2020, but were thwarted after Russia flew in hundreds of paramilitaries and Rwanda sent its own military contingent.