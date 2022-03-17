Lenora Buenviaje has been making dresses out of waste materials for the past seven years, and says wearing clothes made from items such as recycled newspapers, plastic wrapping and rice sacks can be both economical and fashionable.
Using a foot-operated sewing machine, the 51-year-old Filipina seamstress stitches, and weaves plastics and other materials into inventive and fashionable frocks and gowns, sometimes completed by headdresses.
“The bubble wraps from delivery packages are nice looking and make for a good design, especially the black and white wraps,” she said at her shop in Cainta, Rizal Province.
Photo: Reuters
White wraps were good for making fairy or wedding gowns, she said.
The dresses sell for US$30 to US$50 and are used for everything from debuts — a coming-of-age party for a woman’s 18th birthday — to weddings.
In Asia, there is plenty of waste material for Buenviaje to work with: About 80 percent of global ocean plastic is estimated to come from Asian rivers, and the Philippines alone contributes one-third of that, according to a report this year by the University of Oxford’s online publication Our World in Data.
“It’s important to recycle or utilize used materials so we can help our earth,” said Buenviaje’s client Lalaine Alcalde.
The recycled material used for each dress depends on what her clients are looking for, said Buenviaje, who lives in Cainta, about 15km east of Manila.
Her gowns are sometimes used in beauty contests and pageants, she said.
“I get delighted whenever they win, the designs are simple, but they still win,” she said.
Buenviaje hopes in-person fashion shows and competitions that were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic would soon resume.
She also aims to organize fashion events to showcase and inspire others to create clothing out of recycled materials.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all