Colombians on Sunday voted for senator and former guerrilla Gustavo Petro as the left’s presidential nominee by a wide margin, making him the front-runner in an election that could yield the country’s first-ever leftist leader in May.
As predicted, the 61-year-old came out on top in the primaries — called inter-party “consultations” — which took place alongside elections for the Colombian Senate and House of Representatives, currently in the hands of right-wing parties.
However, leftist candidates were projected to win the most seats in the Senate, as well as contending for second place in the lower house, partial results showed.
Photo: AFP
With more than 90 percent of polling stations counted, the left’s Historical Pact coalition is set to win 17 of the 102 seats in the upper house, National Electoral Council figures showed.
In the lower house, it looks set to take 25 of the 165 seats in a tie with the Conservatives and behind the Liberals.
Nearly 39 million of Colombia’s 50 million inhabitants were eligible to vote in a complex, but critical election in a country plagued by violence and growing poverty levels.
“Colombia saw an election day with transparency and respect for rights,” council head Alexander Vega said, referring to a largely incident-free vote.
Outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque — who called on Colombians to vote as a “rejection of violence” through the “triumph of democracy” — had promised safety “guarantees” for the non-compulsory vote.
The polls came with the president and legislature at rock-bottom levels of public support.
Colombia has always been ruled by the political right, but polls show that Petro — a former guerrilla, ex-Bogota mayor and senator — stands a real chance of winning.
Centrist Ingrid Betancourt, who was once held hostage by the guerrillas of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), won her coalition’s nomination on Sunday. She presents herself as an alternative to the ruling right and Petro.
Sunday’s process is to yield three presidential contenders from 15 candidates hoping to represent groups of politically aligned parties — one each for the left, right and center.
Three others have already been chosen by their respective groupings.
Six finalists are to face off in a first round of presidential elections on May 29, which would be followed by a runoff on June 19 if no one wins an outright majority.
Petro came away with more than 80 percent of the vote for the Historical Pact coalition, winning against environmentalist Francia Marquez, who snagged 15 percent of the left’s vote, to represent the group at the polls this spring.
Voters flocked to the polls in Bogota, although heavy rains at midday threatened turnout.
“I vote to change this Congress, where it is always the same people who do nothing” for years, nurse Carolina Lopez, 30, told reporters.
Colombia’s distrust of the left is widely associated with FARC and other rebel groups that fought the government in a nearly six-decade civil conflict.
“When the government is unpopular, there is alternation and the opposition wins, but in Colombia, this is new: The left has never really been in a position to win an election,” said analyst Yann Basset of the Rosario University in Bogota.
In 2018, Petro lost the presidential race to Duque, who is leaving office as his country’s most unpopular president in history following a year marked by social unrest and a violent police crackdown that drew international condemnation.
“Today, change starts at the polls, with a vote that supports hope and life in Colombia,” Petro said while voting.
It is also Betancourt’s second presidential run: She was abducted 20 years ago while campaigning and held captive in the jungle for more than six years.
Her vice presidential running mate is set to be retired colonel Jose Luis Esparza, who rescued Betancourt from her FARC captors.
Colombian presidents serve a non-renewable four-year term.
At midday, the government said there was “total normality” in voting throughout the country.
However, the army reported that two soldiers had been killed and another two wounded in bomb attacks in southern Colombia.
The country’s election authority confirmed an attempted cyberattack against its Web site before polling had begun, which they said was immediately controlled.
Colombian Minister of the Interior Daniel Palacios said there had been 662 reports of incidents related to the vote, including 166 complaints, 120 cases of voter coercion and 120 cases of attempted bribery.
Duque’s successor faces a multitude of challenges, not least of which is a new cycle of murders and kidnappings as violence has surged, despite the 2016 peace deal that disarmed the FARC and officially ended the civil war.
Fighters of the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) still battle dissidents of the disbanded FARC, paramilitary forces and drug cartels for territory, resources and smuggling routes in Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine exporter.
The new president will also have to contend with an economy hard hit by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all