Most of the reesidents of Irpin, a once well-to-do commuter suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have fled the Russian army’s bombardment.
The streets are dotted with rubble where Grad missiles have burst open high-rise apartment blocks, and modest wood and brick bungalows.
Sometimes the empty streets are so silent that a woodpecker’s tapping in a tall tree sounds more insistent than the distant guns, but sometimes there is the roar of racks of Grad missiles and volleys of mortar shells being launched nearby.
Photo: AFP
It is more than Mykola Pustovit, 69, can take.
He bursts into tears as he and his wife start the long walk to find relative safety in Kyiv.
They had hoped the front line would move away from Irpin, “but now, after such bombing, it’s unbearable.”
In fact, the front line has not shifted for days. By the reckoning of Ukrainian troops manning checkpoints in the town, maybe 20 to 30 percent of the district is in Russian hands.
The next suburb, Bucha, a few hundred meters further north, is already in the hands of the invading Russian army and violence is never far away.
As reporters crossed a makeshift wooden bridge into Irpin early on Sunday, Ukrainian forces were shipping the corpses of three of their comrades back out.
Later in the day, a car carrying American journalists came under fire near a Ukrainian checkpoint, killing filmmaker Brent Renaud and wounding photographer Juan Arredondo.
After the incident, Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn banned reporters from the town, but before the restriction came into place reporters found some civilians not ready to leave.
Iryna Morozova is clearly frightened, she raises her hands in surrender when journalists approach, as if being held at gunpoint.
Her house is badly damaged, lying next to another that was all but demolished by an apparent missile hit, but the 54-year-old cannot leave — who would feed her dogs?
She has the keys to a neighbor’s house where three excitable puppies, a placid golden retriever and a nervous German shepherd, confined and circling in a kennel, have a home.
“This one bites, we closed him up in the cage. We found him, he was scared and was shaking,” she says of the distressed dog.
The others have the run of a garden and play happily with visitors.
“They sleep there in the kitchen. They play during the day. How can you leave them?” Morozova said.
The few remaining neighbors look out for one another and take food to the elderly, but Morozova is more worried about the pets.
“There’s nothing left here,” she said, welling up in grief in front of a ruined home. “Now we collect stray animals and feed them, because people left them behind and moved away.”
Another neighbor, 76-year-old Vera Tyskanova, retired to the once pleasant suburban street after a career as a train driver in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe.
She has been without power since an airstrike early in the war and is also consoling herself by feeding neighborhood strays.
“There’s water, but no electricity. There’s a fireplace in the part of the house which is not ruined ... I’m surviving,” she said.
She might be putting a brave face on things, but just around the corner 84-year-old Mykola Karpovych — who once drove a tractor in farmland near the then-friendly Belarus border — is bewildered.
“Where would I go? My legs and my hands hurt,” he said. “To leave? Where would I go? Shall we go to Kyiv? I won’t go anywhere. What happens, happens. I’m too old.”
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all