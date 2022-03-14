Unease and stoicism on Finland’s Russian border

‘NOT SCARED’: A border city with a Russian community of 1,000 had hopes of closer economic ties with their neighbor, but the war stopped all cross-border projects

AFP, IMATRA, Finland





In her wooden, snow-covered house 20 minutes from Russia, Maija Poyhia wears a traditional blue headscarf that her mother carried with her when fleeing the Soviet invasion of Finland during World War II.

In Finland, Russia’s assault on Ukraine has stirred up some painful associations with the 1939 Winter War, when Red Army troops attacked the Nordic country across their shared border, which now runs to 1,340km.

As in Ukraine, the smaller Finnish army back then put up strong resistance and inflicted heavy losses on the Soviets.

People walk in the city center in Imatra, Finland, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

However, Finland ended up ceding a huge stretch of its eastern Karelia Province, driving almost half a million Finns — 12 percent of the entire population — from their homes.

“My dad’s childhood home is still on the Finnish side,” Poyhia told reporters, although her mother’s family farm is now in Russia. “But back then, no one really understood how the border went.”

A second war against the Soviets followed, from 1941 to 1944, this time with Finland in a de facto alliance with Nazi Germany.

In spite of the area’s history, Poyhia and her husband, Seppo Laaksovirta, “are not scared at all” of living so close to the Russian border, and the threat of another invasion feels distant.

“I don’t know anyone around here who’s been saying we need to be on our toes,” Laaksovirta said.

Russia’s shock invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 led to a spike in Finnish support for joining NATO as a defense against possible aggression from the east, with polls showing record levels in favor of membership.

Laaksovirta supports joining the military alliance, a move he believes “would be of more use than harm.”

“Nowadays, we’ve got arms from America and the West here rather than what we had in the 1960s, which was from Russia,” he said.

In the 80 years since the Soviet invasion, Finns along the border have redeveloped strong cultural and economic ties with their eastern neighbors.

“The younger generations have learned to live, and want to live, in a Western, international society,” said Anna Helminen, city council chair in Imatra, a town just 5km from the border.

A thousand of Imatra’s 26,000 residents are Russian citizens and the town “was founded on Russian purchasing power,” Helminen told reporters.

Imatra’s businesses had been desperate for Russian tourists to begin visiting the shops, hotels and spas again as the COVID-19 pandemic waned.

“Now, of course, the same situation will continue,” Helminen said.

Plans for a rail link to St Petersburg and many other cross-border projects “all disappeared overnight” after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Daily contact and future projects have been stopped,” Helminen said.

“Our leaders and officials have said there’s no immediate threat to Finland, and we want to believe that and see the future positively,” Helminen said. “But, of course, this situation leaves its mark, including on interactions between people.”

Some Russian community groups have recently reported increased anti-Russian sentiment in Finland, but mainly on social media.

Anastasia Petrishina, who has lived and worked close to Imatra for 10 years, says she has not received any negative reactions from Finns since the war started.

Her Finnish friends “understand that Russia as a state is not the same as the Russian people,” the pharmaceutical quality control manager told reporters. “But I can’t be 100 percent sure how it’s going to be in the future, especially for people who don’t know me personally.”

The mother of two says the outbreak of war has made her consider: “What does it mean being a Russian person in Finland, in the EU, and staying outside Russia?”

She has shelved plans to travel to her native St Petersburg, even though her elder daughter, in her 20s, is there.

“I don’t want to be like a rat in a trap there,” unable to return to Finland, Petrishina said.

Draconian new Russian laws threatening prison for anyone criticizing the Kremlin mean Petrishina has only had minimal conversations with her relatives back home about the war in Ukraine.

“I’m not ready to discuss these matters, because I prefer to keep them in safety,” she said.

Petrishina said she is “an optimistic person in principle” and believes things will get better.

“But the question is, how much time does it take?” she said.