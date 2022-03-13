As attention fixes on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so do conspiracy theorists who actively push Kremlin propaganda online after two years of sharing disinformation about COVID-19.
They claim the war is an attempt to divert attention, some even say it is a ploy to get French President Emmanuel Macron elected again next month.
Experts say conspiracists are opportunists aiming to cause disruption, following where global attention is to spread their false narratives.
Photo: AFP
The change is clear on the Facebook, Twitter and Telegram accounts of some of the most prominent conspiracy theorists, including Silvano Trotta in France, Sherri Tenpenny in the US and Simeon Boikov in Australia.
Some of the conspiracies say Ukraine would be the “rear base of an international pedophile network,” or would host “secret US laboratories” preparing a new coronavirus for a “new world order.”
Tristan Mendes France, a conspiracy theory expert in France, said some who shared rumors about the coronavirus now do so on Ukraine.
“It’s not a surprise: This world of conspiracies is an empty shell that aggregates around the news of the moment,” he said.
The Kremlin itself says the attack on Ukraine is a plan to rescue the Russian-speaking population and to shield them from a “Nazi” regime.
The subject might have changed, but not the conspiracists’ targets.
The names of Bill Gates and George Soros have popped up, and have been the subject of several disinformation posts debunked by Agence France-Presse fact-checkers.
The two billionaires were accused of masterminding the COVID-19 pandemic, now conspiracists claim they financed biological weapons factories in Ukraine.
Some even claim they planned the war to divert attention as they prepare a new virus and so Russia only intervened to stop the apparent plan.
“A number of influential anti-vaxxers” who made a name for themselves during the pandemic seek “to exploit the world’s attention on the invasion,” said Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, describing them as “opportunists.”
He was unknown before COVID-19, but today Trotta has several thousand followers on Facebook, Telegram and VKontakte, a popular Russian social network, where he shares his theories about the “false Ukrainian crisis.”
On the other side of the Atlantic, Tenpenny, a US osteopath who has shared disinformation on COVID-19, tells her 160,000 Telegram subscribers that Jews are behind the conflict in Ukraine.
The pro-Russian emphasis in conspiracy theories is nothing new. Moscow is considered one of the masters of spreading disinformation online.
In May last year, when influencers were contacted by a mysterious communications agency to criticize Western vaccines, eyes turned to Russia even though Moscow denied any links.
It is impossible to know for sure whether the move from anti-vax and COVID-19 skepticism to pro-Russian rhetoric on Ukraine was directed by Moscow itself.
However, disinformation, whether on COVID-19 or Ukraine, “stirs discontent” in Western democracies, destabilizing them and thus serving Moscow’s interests, said Julien Nocetti, of the French Institute of International Relations.
Moscow has learned how to exploit COVID-19-skeptic and anti-vaccine accounts.
However, Nocetti said the “mistake” made in Europe and the US was to view Russian disinformation “through a very specific crisis context.”
The Kremlin has “a much more strategic vision” and thinks “long term,” he added.
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check