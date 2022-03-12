A US$13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies easily won final US congressional approval late on Thursday.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion killing thousands and forcing more than 2 million to flee, the Senate approved the US$1.5 trillion overall legislation by a 68-31 bipartisan margin.
Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions, but have rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against brutal force has been inspirational for many voters.
Photo: AFP
“We promised the Ukrainian people they would not go at it alone in their fight against Putin,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said just before the vote. “And once we pass this funding in a short while, we will keep that promise.”
As the US House of Representatives passed the compromise bill easily on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden’s signature appears certain.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that approval “proves once more that members of both parties can come together to deliver results for the American people.”
White House aides told Congress last month that Biden wanted US$6.4 billion to counter Russia’s invasion.
He ended up formally requesting US$10 billion, an amount that it took an eager Congress just a few days to boost to its final figure.
About half the US$13.6 billion measure for the war was for arming and equipping Ukraine, and the Pentagon’s costs for sending US troops to other Eastern European nations skittish about the warfare next door.
Much of the rest included humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies’ defenses and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.
Republicans strongly backed that spending, but criticized Biden for moving too timidly, imploring his administration to allow the transfer of Poland’s MiG fighter jets to Ukraine.
“This administration’s first instinct is to flinch, wait for international and public pressure to overwhelm them, and then take action only after the most opportune moment has passed us by,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
Forty Republican senators on Thursday signed onto a letter from senators Joni Ernst and Mitt Romney, urging Biden to answer a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who told lawmakers over the weekend that if the US could not help with a no-fly zone, it could at least send more planes for his people to defend against the attack from Russia.
The Biden administration had initially indicated that the Soviet-era planes now in NATO ally Poland could be transferred to help provide air support as Ukraine battles Russia’s assault.
However, the Pentagon on Wednesday slammed the door on a surprise offer from Poland to instead transfer the planes to NATO by handing them off at a US base in Germany.
The Pentagon said the planes are not the most effective weaponry and the Polish plan could run a “high risk” of escalating the war.
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check