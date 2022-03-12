China will make full use of coal as a vital part of its energy strategy, leaders and officials said during the nation’s annual gathering of parliament this week, as it bids to balance economic stability with its longer-term climate goals.
Following a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) reiterating the importance of coal, delegates from across the country called for more investment in coal technology and new policies to shore up profits for coal enterprises.
Xi told a National People’s Congress delegation from the top coal-producing region of Inner Mongolia that China, the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter, was “rich in coal, poor in oil and short of gas,” and “could not part from reality.”
He said green transition was a process, and China could not simply “slam the brakes” on coal.
Xi last year pledged to “control” coal use over the 2021-2025 period and start cutting consumption in 2026, as part of China’s contribution to the fight against global warming.
However, growing energy security worries have already driven mining output to record highs and seen new coal-fired power plants go into construction.
Delegates tried to bridge the gap between developing coal and curbing emissions by calling for more investment in clean and “smart” coal technologies, including carbon capture and storage.
They also called for measures to release more supply onto the market and further develop the coal chemical industry, published minutes of closed-door meetings showed.
Support was also needed to encourage technological innovations that could transform coal power into a low-carbon energy source, said Shu Yinbiao (舒印彪), a delegate with the advisory body known as the China People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and chairman of state utility Huaneng.
China also needs to establish a long-term mechanism to ensure coal and power firms could remain profitable and guarantee supplies, the official People’s Daily newspaper quoted Shu as saying.
Jin Penghui (金鵬輝), another CPPCC delegate and head of the Shanghai branch of the central bank, called for public funds to be made available to boost efficiency and reduce emissions from coal.
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check